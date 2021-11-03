CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets vs. Hawks: 7 prop bets for Wednesday's game

By Nick Schwartz
 7 days ago
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks come to Brooklyn on Wednesday night to face Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets in a nationally televised game at the Barclays Center. Both teams enter Wednesday’s game with matching 4-3 records, though the Hawks have lost two of their last three games.

Wednesday’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can see our best bet for the game here.

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Nets vs. Hawks showdown.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

