Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange launches open RAN lab; EU court upholds Google fine; Vodafone reorganizes in Africa. When it comes to 5G, it helps to be ahead of the game. That's the perhaps not very surprising conclusion of a new study from Ericsson, 5G Pacesetters: Winning in the Eyes of Consumers and Growing Revenues, which claims that "5G pacesetters" are three times more likely to retain customers and almost twice as likely to grow average revenue per user (ARPU) and mobile services revenues compared to those other operators languishing near the back of the 5G pack. According to Ericsson, such pacesetters are not necessarily the obvious market-share leaders or incumbents in their local markets; rather, they tend to be more innovative when it comes to 5G consumer services, offering such fancy-dan applications as cloud gaming and immersive video.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO