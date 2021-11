NEW YORK, NY, November 9, 2021 — Nearly half of adult Americans have high blood pressure [i], and many do not know it. To help Americans reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke, the American Heart Association (AHA), American Medical Association (AMA), HHS Office of Minority Health (OMH), Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) and the Ad Council released new public service announcements (PSAs) today, encouraging people to take control of their health by self-monitoring their blood pressure and speaking with a health care professional about their numbers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO