Thomás Peña ’22 can confidently say he worked with someone on every single continent—well, maybe not Antarctica—during his summer internship. Thomás spent this past summer interning with Dell Technologies, working on network optimization projects within the supply chain of the company. With his team of two other interns, he optimized the process of getting Dell products to customers, “whether it was individual boxes with one laptop or for businesses with thousands of laptops,” he says. His team would examine shipping rates for carriers in more than 40 countries, reoptimizing their thresholds based on the weight and dimensions of the boxes, as well as the distance between the packing site and the customer.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO