Author Correction: IL-23p19 and CD5 antigen-like form a possible novel heterodimeric cytokine and contribute to experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis development

By Hideaki Hasegawa
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Article has been corrected. Department of Immunoregulation, Institute of Medical Science, Tokyo Medical University, 6"‘1"‘1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku"‘ku, Tokyo, 160"‘8402, Japan. Hideaki Hasegawa,Â Izuru Mizoguchi,Â Naoko Orii,Â Shinya Inoue,Â Yasuhiro Katahira,Â Toshihiko Yoneto,Â Mingli XuÂ &Â Takayuki Yoshimoto. Laboratory...

