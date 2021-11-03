CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Directorate Change

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 7 days ago

Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle) announces that Vivid Sehgal, Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Company on 31 December 2021 for personal reasons. Vivid is stepping down from the Board today and will remain as Chief Financial Officer until the end of the year to support an orderly...

www.sharecast.com

ShareCast

Completion of Share Buyback Programme

Rotork plc (the 'Company') Rotork plc announces that, on 9 November 2021, it completed the share repurchase programme announced on 18 August 2021. Over the course of the buyback programme, 14,403,732 ordinary shares were repurchased for a total consideration of £49,999,959.70. All of the shares purchased in the programme have been, or will be, cancelled. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury and, following the settlement of recent transactions, will have 859,763,874 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in issue representing 859,763,874 voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 70,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 981.10 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
ShareCast

Kath Kearney-Croft tapped for role of Learning Technologies' CFO

Digital education and talent management company Learning Technologies announced the appointment of Katharina ‘Kath’ Kearney-Croft as its new chief financial officer on Tuesday, with immediate effect. The AIM-traded firm said Kearney-Croft was previously Interim CFO at SIG, and had held a number of financial leadership roles through her career including...
ShareCast

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

(the “Company”) or (“LHL”) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. The Company announces that on 8 November 2021, the following share purchase transactions were made:. (i) Robert Lusardi, Non-Executive Director, purchased 20,000 common shares of US$0.50 each in the...
#Directorate#Sugar#Calories#Board#Tate Lyle#Group Company#Tate Lyle Plc#Fti Consulting#Food Beverage Solutions#Primary Products
ShareCast

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts & AGM Notice

("essensys" or the "Group") essensys plc (AIM:ESYS), the leading global provider of mission critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace industry, announces that it has today posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 July 2021 together with the Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and an AGM Proxy Form to its shareholders. Copies of these documents are also available on the Group's website at: https://essensys.tech/investors/company-documents/.
The Guardian

Director of Finance & IT and Director of Housing & Communities

At YMCA DownsLink Group our aspiration is to deliver housing and support so that children, young people and their families can belong, contribute and thrive in their communities. Life has been tough for the young people we work with, but through specialist support and accommodation we help to turn things around.
VSC NEWS

Change in Leadership: Hall to Step Down as GFVGA Executive Director

Starting Dec. 1, the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association (GFVGA) will have a new leader. Charles Hall announced his intention to move into a semi-retirement role, beginning Dec. 1. Chris Butts, GFVGA Director of Public Affairs, has been named the association’s next executive vice president. Hall spent 25 years...
ShareCast

Form 8.3 - Sensyne Health PLC

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
ShareCast

Share Buyback Commencement

FRASERS GROUP PLC ("Frasers Group " or "the Company") The Company announces that it has instructed Liberum Capital Limited in relation to an irrevocable, non-discretionary share buyback programme to purchase the Company's shares during the forthcoming closed period, which commences on 8 November 2021 and will end on the day the Company reports its half year results (the "Closed Period Programme").
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc (the 'Company' or 'NWG') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1 each ('Ordinary Shares') from UBS AG, London Branch ('UBS'). Aggregated information:. Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme...
ShareCast

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 7.0 pence per share (2020: 6.5p per share) in respect of the year ending 31 March 2022. Such dividend will be paid on 11 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 19 November 2021. The associated ex-dividend date is 18 November 2021.
ShareCast

Ideagen acquires Aussie firm CompliSpace for initial £58m payment

Information management software company Ideagen announced the acquisition of Compliance Technology Holdings, trading as ‘CompliSpace’, for an upfront consideration of AUD 105m (£57.7m) and a deferred conditional earnout of up to AUD 5m on Tuesday. 6,115.92. 16:22 10/11/21. n/a. n/a. 1,243.90. 16:22 10/11/21. n/a. n/a. 2,094.45. 16:22 10/11/21. -0.04%. -0.81.
ShareCast

Announcement date of Initial Issue results

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER TO SELL, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO SUBSCRIBE OR PURCHASE, ANY INVESTMENT IN ANY JURISDICTION.
ShareCast

Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights

("Fulham Shore", the "Company" or the "Group") The Company has received notice that an employee has exercised 50,000 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 10.15p per option. Application has been made for the 50,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), which is expected to occur on or around 10 November 2021.
Sportico

Former WWE Execs Set for Potentially Unique Bowlero SPAC Merger

Bowlero—the largest bowling center operator in the U.S. and owner of the Professional Bowlers Association—is set to go public via a merger with Isos Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ISOS) within the next several weeks. The transaction will assign the combined entity an enterprise value of $2.6 billion, but as Noble Capital Markets director of research Michael Kupinski pointed out, “A lot of the SPAC mergers [in recent months] have tended to be companies that aren’t really in a growth mode like [Bowlero is or] generating positive cash flow” like Bowlero does. While for the most part SPACs have not been tremendous...
ctexaminer.com

Covid-19 Mandate Ignores the Science

Biden Administration generals are fighting the last war. Last Thursday, they mandated that large businesses and health care facilities require that their workers get vaccinated for COVID-19. The next day, Pfizer announced an antiviral pill to treat the virus. Pfizer’s pill is 89% effective. A Merck antiviral pill for COVID-19 (with only about 50% effectiveness) is already in use in Britain.
ShareCast

Insig AI taps Colm McVeigh as new chief commercial officer

Data science and machine learning technology company Insig AI announced on Wednesday that Colm McVeigh had joined as its new chief commercial officer. The AIM-traded firm said that, following standard due diligence and related checks, it was expecting McVeigh to join the board as an executive director. It said he...
ShareCast

S4 Capital gross profit beats expectations

Digital advertising company S4 Capital on Wednesday reported a 42% rise in third quarter like-for-like gross profits to £144.3m – beating guidance of 40% growth. The company, founded by former WPP boss Martin Sorrell, said like-for-like revenue rose was up 56% to £178.3m in the three months to 30 September 2021. It added that it planned to invest part of its earnings margin in growth.
