CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Holding(s) in Company

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 7 days ago

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. Issue of shares by the Issuer and on the basis of information disclosed by the Issuer in accordance with DTR 5.6.1A R. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Redmile Group, LLC. City of registered office (if applicable)...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc (the 'Company' or 'NWG') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1 each ('Ordinary Shares') from UBS AG, London Branch ('UBS'). Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and were...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Completion of Share Buyback Programme

Rotork plc (the 'Company') Rotork plc announces that, on 9 November 2021, it completed the share repurchase programme announced on 18 August 2021. Over the course of the buyback programme, 14,403,732 ordinary shares were repurchased for a total consideration of £49,999,959.70. All of the shares purchased in the programme have been, or will be, cancelled. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury and, following the settlement of recent transactions, will have 859,763,874 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in issue representing 859,763,874 voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Non Uk Issuer#Name Redmile Group#Llc San Francisco Usa 5#Financial Instruments#Llc Rm Special Holdings 4
ShareCast

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 7.0 pence per share (2020: 6.5p per share) in respect of the year ending 31 March 2022. Such dividend will be paid on 11 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 19 November 2021. The associated ex-dividend date is 18 November 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 70,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 981.10 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
ShareCast

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

(the “Company”) or (“LHL”) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. The Company announces that on 8 November 2021, the following share purchase transactions were made:. (i) Robert Lusardi, Non-Executive Director, purchased 20,000 common shares of US$0.50 each in the...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Watches of Switzerland upgrades full-year outlook, shares surge

For FY22, the company now expects revenue of between £1.15bn and £1.20bn, up from previous guidance of between £1.05bn and £1.10bn. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and adjusted EBITDA margin are seen up 1% to 1.5%, versus previous guidance of flat to 0.5% higher. The upgrade came as...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Broker tips: Savills, IAG, Ideagen, ITM Power, BT

The broker, which has an 'add' rating on the stock, has increased its target price to 1,561.0p from 1,340.0p, and lifted its 2021 full-year pre-tax profits forecast to £158.0m from £130.0m. The adjustment follows an unexpected trading update on Tuesday from Savills, which said full-year profits were likely to be...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Interim Dividend Currency Exchange Rates

("Airtel Africa", or the "Company") Announcement of Interim Dividend Currency Exchange Rates. London and Lagos, 9 November 2021: Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today confirms that the default currency and options on currency election for the interim dividend, (recommended by the Board to be 2 cents per ordinary share payable on 10 December 2021 to shareholders on the register at of close of business on 12 November 2021) and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the interim dividend payment in U.S. dollars, GB pounds or Nigerian naira will be as follows:
MARKETS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement

REPLACEMENT FOR RNS 8547R - Amendment identified with an asterisk (*) JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (the" Company") Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated. a) Name. GAY COLLINS. 2. Reason for the notification. a) Position / Status. DIRECTOR. b) Initial notification/ Amendment. INITIAL NOTIFICATION.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Berenberg upgrades BT to 'buy', shares rally

Berenberg upgraded BT to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ on Tuesday, lifting the price target to 200p from 175p as it highlighted four positive developments in the investment case. The bank noted that even after last week’s strength, BT remains the fourth worst-performing stock in the FTSE 100 in calendar H2. However,...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Card Factory hails improvement in sales performance

The group said that since its interim results in September, two-year like-for-like sales have shown "gradual improvement". Two-year store LFL sales were down 3% for the quarter to 31 October. Average basket value over the quarter continued to exceed pre-pandemic levels, up 22.5% on a two-year LFL basis and offsetting...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Additional Admission

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR), the real estate investment trust providing secure, inflation-protected, long income from grocery property in the UK, announces that is has made an application for 500,750 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. It is expected that these New Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading on or around 16 November 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

2021 Third Quarter Financial Statements

İşbank's unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of the year 2021 are released. * Bank-only and consolidated financial statements are available at:. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Cancellation of shares bought back under buyback programme. Georgia Capital PLC (the "Group" or "Georgia Capital") announces that the Group has today cancelled 25,000 treasury shares bought back under the US$10 million share buyback programme (the "Programme"). As a result, the total number of shares cancelled since the launch of the Programme in August 2021 is 588,082.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy