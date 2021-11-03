Transaction in Own Shares

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through Credit Suisse International as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2021. Date of purchase: 03/11/2021....

ShareCast

Completion of Share Buyback Programme

Rotork plc (the 'Company') Rotork plc announces that, on 9 November 2021, it completed the share repurchase programme announced on 18 August 2021. Over the course of the buyback programme, 14,403,732 ordinary shares were repurchased for a total consideration of £49,999,959.70. All of the shares purchased in the programme have been, or will be, cancelled. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury and, following the settlement of recent transactions, will have 859,763,874 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in issue representing 859,763,874 voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
ShareCast

Record Date

In the Half Year results announcement, released on 9th November 2021, the Company incorrectly stated the dividend Record Date was 9th December 2011, it is actually the 10th December 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial...
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 70,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 981.10 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
ShareCast

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 7.0 pence per share (2020: 6.5p per share) in respect of the year ending 31 March 2022. Such dividend will be paid on 11 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 19 November 2021. The associated ex-dividend date is 18 November 2021.
The Motley Fool

Why Stem Shares Jumped Today

Stem shares are down 30% from July highs, but management paints a bright picture looking ahead. Stem (NYSE:STEM), maker of smart battery storage solutions, reported record revenue and assets under management (AUM) in its third-quarter financial results last night, sending shares as much as 13% higher Wednesday morning. As of 2:50 p.m. EST, Stem stock was still 5.75% higher on the day.
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement

REPLACEMENT FOR RNS 8547R - Amendment identified with an asterisk (*) JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (the" Company") Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated. a) Name. GAY COLLINS. 2. Reason for the notification. a) Position / Status. DIRECTOR. b) Initial notification/ Amendment. INITIAL NOTIFICATION.
ShareCast

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

(the “Company”) or (“LHL”) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. The Company announces that on 8 November 2021, the following share purchase transactions were made:. (i) Robert Lusardi, Non-Executive Director, purchased 20,000 common shares of US$0.50 each in the...
ShareCast

Broker tips: Savills, IAG, Ideagen, ITM Power, BT

The broker, which has an 'add' rating on the stock, has increased its target price to 1,561.0p from 1,340.0p, and lifted its 2021 full-year pre-tax profits forecast to £158.0m from £130.0m. The adjustment follows an unexpected trading update on Tuesday from Savills, which said full-year profits were likely to be...
ShareCast

London close: Financials and resources drag FTSE lower

London stocks closed below the waterline on Tuesday, as investors sifted through the latest US inflation reading, although AB Foods was on a tear after results. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.36% at 7,274.04, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.73% at 23,367.14. Sterling was weaker as well,...
ShareCast

Berenberg upgrades BT to 'buy', shares rally

Berenberg upgraded BT to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ on Tuesday, lifting the price target to 200p from 175p as it highlighted four positive developments in the investment case. The bank noted that even after last week’s strength, BT remains the fourth worst-performing stock in the FTSE 100 in calendar H2. However,...
ShareCast

Interim Dividend Currency Exchange Rates

("Airtel Africa", or the "Company") Announcement of Interim Dividend Currency Exchange Rates. London and Lagos, 9 November 2021: Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today confirms that the default currency and options on currency election for the interim dividend, (recommended by the Board to be 2 cents per ordinary share payable on 10 December 2021 to shareholders on the register at of close of business on 12 November 2021) and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the interim dividend payment in U.S. dollars, GB pounds or Nigerian naira will be as follows:
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks flat but Darktrace surges on broker note

London stocks were still flat by midday on Monday but Darktrace rocketed after last week’s heavy losses. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,303.96. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "Stocks are largely flat to start the session in Europe after a positive day Friday saw fresh cycle highs. Weak handover from Asia as Chinese import figures indicated weaker domestic demand. US futures are steady after another round of all-time highs on Friday.
ShareCast

Share Buyback Commencement

FRASERS GROUP PLC ("Frasers Group " or "the Company") The Company announces that it has instructed Liberum Capital Limited in relation to an irrevocable, non-discretionary share buyback programme to purchase the Company's shares during the forthcoming closed period, which commences on 8 November 2021 and will end on the day the Company reports its half year results (the "Closed Period Programme").
ShareCast

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Block Listing

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78) Block listing. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund...
ShareCast

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Cancellation of shares bought back under buyback programme. Georgia Capital PLC (the "Group" or "Georgia Capital") announces that the Group has today cancelled 25,000 treasury shares bought back under the US$10 million share buyback programme (the "Programme"). As a result, the total number of shares cancelled since the launch of the Programme in August 2021 is 588,082.
ShareCast

London close: Stocks stronger after better-than-expected non-farms

London stocks closed in the green on Friday, helped along by a weaker pound, as investors digested a slightly better-than-expected US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.33% at 7,303.96, and the FTSE 250 was 0.54% firmer at 23,596.79. Sterling was in a mixed state, last...
ShareCast

2021 Third Quarter Financial Statements

İşbank's unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of the year 2021 are released. * Bank-only and consolidated financial statements are available at:. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as...
