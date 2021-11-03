CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Transaction in Own Shares

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 7 days ago

Tesco PLC (the "Company") announces that on 3 November 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, the following number of ordinary shares of 6 1/3 pence pursuant to its up to £500 million share buyback programme, the...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Europe open: Shares higher as investors snap up M&S, ICA Gruppen

European equities opened slightly higher on Wednesday as strong earnings from Britain’s Marks & Spencer and a proposed buyout of Swedish grocery chain ICA Gruppen drove sentiment. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% in early deals after Wall Street ended its multi-day rally, and Chinese stocks fell on...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Completion of Share Buyback Programme

Rotork plc (the 'Company') Rotork plc announces that, on 9 November 2021, it completed the share repurchase programme announced on 18 August 2021. Over the course of the buyback programme, 14,403,732 ordinary shares were repurchased for a total consideration of £49,999,959.70. All of the shares purchased in the programme have been, or will be, cancelled. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury and, following the settlement of recent transactions, will have 859,763,874 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in issue representing 859,763,874 voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Personal Data#Halliburton Co#Tesco Plc Transaction#The Company#Company#Treasury#Eu#Tesco Plc#Lei#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
ShareCast

S4 Capital gross profit beats expectations

Digital advertising company S4 Capital on Wednesday reported a 42% rise in third quarter like-for-like gross profits to £144.3m – beating guidance of 40% growth. The company, founded by former WPP boss Martin Sorrell, said like-for-like revenue rose was up 56% to £178.3m in the three months to 30 September 2021. It added that it planned to invest part of its earnings margin in growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i. 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:. Eckoh PLC. 1b....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 70,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 981.10 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Record Date

In the Half Year results announcement, released on 9th November 2021, the Company incorrectly stated the dividend Record Date was 9th December 2011, it is actually the 10th December 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
ShareCast

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 7.0 pence per share (2020: 6.5p per share) in respect of the year ending 31 March 2022. Such dividend will be paid on 11 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 19 November 2021. The associated ex-dividend date is 18 November 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why Stem Shares Jumped Today

Stem shares are down 30% from July highs, but management paints a bright picture looking ahead. Stem (NYSE:STEM), maker of smart battery storage solutions, reported record revenue and assets under management (AUM) in its third-quarter financial results last night, sending shares as much as 13% higher Wednesday morning. As of 2:50 p.m. EST, Stem stock was still 5.75% higher on the day.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Broker tips: Savills, IAG, Ideagen, ITM Power, BT

The broker, which has an 'add' rating on the stock, has increased its target price to 1,561.0p from 1,340.0p, and lifted its 2021 full-year pre-tax profits forecast to £158.0m from £130.0m. The adjustment follows an unexpected trading update on Tuesday from Savills, which said full-year profits were likely to be...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Interim Dividend Currency Exchange Rates

("Airtel Africa", or the "Company") Announcement of Interim Dividend Currency Exchange Rates. London and Lagos, 9 November 2021: Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today confirms that the default currency and options on currency election for the interim dividend, (recommended by the Board to be 2 cents per ordinary share payable on 10 December 2021 to shareholders on the register at of close of business on 12 November 2021) and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the interim dividend payment in U.S. dollars, GB pounds or Nigerian naira will be as follows:
MARKETS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement

REPLACEMENT FOR RNS 8547R - Amendment identified with an asterisk (*) JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (the" Company") Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated. a) Name. GAY COLLINS. 2. Reason for the notification. a) Position / Status. DIRECTOR. b) Initial notification/ Amendment. INITIAL NOTIFICATION.
MARKETS
ShareCast

London close: Financials and resources drag FTSE lower

London stocks closed below the waterline on Tuesday, as investors sifted through the latest US inflation reading, although AB Foods was on a tear after results. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.36% at 7,274.04, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.73% at 23,367.14. Sterling was weaker as well,...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Berenberg upgrades BT to 'buy', shares rally

Berenberg upgraded BT to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ on Tuesday, lifting the price target to 200p from 175p as it highlighted four positive developments in the investment case. The bank noted that even after last week’s strength, BT remains the fourth worst-performing stock in the FTSE 100 in calendar H2. However,...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Tuesday preview: US Producer prices, ABF in focus

Investors will also be keeping tabs on any policy-relevant remarks out of Fed boss Jerome Powell at a joint Fed, ECB and BoC diversity conference, from 0900 GMT onwards. Across the Channel, the spotlight will be on the ZEW institute's economic confidence index for Germany in November. Several top European Central Bank officials are also due to take to the podium, including President Christine Lagarde.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks flat but Darktrace surges on broker note

London stocks were still flat by midday on Monday but Darktrace rocketed after last week’s heavy losses. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,303.96. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "Stocks are largely flat to start the session in Europe after a positive day Friday saw fresh cycle highs. Weak handover from Asia as Chinese import figures indicated weaker domestic demand. US futures are steady after another round of all-time highs on Friday.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Card Factory hails improvement in sales performance

The group said that since its interim results in September, two-year like-for-like sales have shown "gradual improvement". Two-year store LFL sales were down 3% for the quarter to 31 October. Average basket value over the quarter continued to exceed pre-pandemic levels, up 22.5% on a two-year LFL basis and offsetting...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts & AGM Notice

("essensys" or the "Group") essensys plc (AIM:ESYS), the leading global provider of mission critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace industry, announces that it has today posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 July 2021 together with the Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and an AGM Proxy Form to its shareholders. Copies of these documents are also available on the Group's website at: https://essensys.tech/investors/company-documents/.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy