I can see it on my students’ faces every time they appear on Zoom—they smile and try to make small talk, but they’re exhausted. By this time of year, school has kicked into high gear, and they have homework, sports, jobs, homecoming, and (of course) college applications. As Independent Educational Consultants (IECs), there are many times students need us as they navigate the college admission process. However, I find the seven moments outlined below are turning points in the process for most students. These are the times when it’s critical to listen and be present as an IEC—the defining moments when students need us the most. Here’s my best advice for when to step in to help you support your students.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO