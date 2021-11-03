Emmy Award-Winners Headline USM Symphony Concert

Those who attended our Organ Concert experienced the joy of being back together in Overture Hall with Greg Zelek, MSO’s Principal Organist and Nicholas Mischler Curator of the Overture Concert Organ Series. The concert opened with an arrangement of Elgar’s beautiful Nimrod, from the “Enigma” Variations followed by one of the most familiar works of Bach, the powerful Toccata and Fugue in D minor. Zelek then presented his own arrangement of a waltz by Satie. He finished with one of the organ symphonies of the great French organist Widor: virtuoso music designed to use all of the sonic resources of a large concert organ. Read the audience reviews and view photos from the concert below!

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO