Music

Emmy Award-Winners Headline USM Symphony Concert

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 8 days ago

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Symphony Orchestra welcomes the Emmy Award-winning artistry of Time for Three in a one-night-only concert event, Thursday,...

mageenews.com

northfortynews

The Fort Collins Symphony to Perform Signature Concert 2: “Energized, Unsure and Triumphant”

The award-winning Fort Collins Symphony (FCS), under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, will perform a concert of Classical, Romantic, and contemporary music at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center. The Symphony’s Signature Concert 2–Energized, Unsure and Triumphant–features three composers who explore an assortment of emotions ranging from despair to exhilaration. Contemporary composer Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson challenges us with uncertainty in his interpretation of Carl Sandburg’s metaphorical poem, Grass. Romantic composer Felix Mendelssohn’s exuberant romp in Piano Concerto No. 1 was quickly composed after a memorable trip to Italy. Finally, Ludwig van Beethoven creatively wove together elements from the Classical, Baroque, and Romantic eras. His Symphony No. 3, “Eroica” (Heroic) explores the emotional landscapes of war with its complexities of helplessness, grief, tenderness, and triumph. Today, “Eroica” is one of Beethoven’s most celebrated works. The internationally acclaimed pianist, Bryan Wallick, joins the FCS as the concert’s guest artist.
FORT COLLINS, CO
madisonsymphony.org

Symphony Moments: Organ Concert, October 19

Those who attended our Organ Concert experienced the joy of being back together in Overture Hall with Greg Zelek, MSO’s Principal Organist and Nicholas Mischler Curator of the Overture Concert Organ Series. The concert opened with an arrangement of Elgar’s beautiful Nimrod, from the “Enigma” Variations followed by one of the most familiar works of Bach, the powerful Toccata and Fugue in D minor. Zelek then presented his own arrangement of a waltz by Satie. He finished with one of the organ symphonies of the great French organist Widor: virtuoso music designed to use all of the sonic resources of a large concert organ. Read the audience reviews and view photos from the concert below!
MUSIC
wknofm.org

Memphis Symphony Masterworks Concert 2

“Adventurous and passionate”, Inna Faliks joins the MSO on the towering Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto. Mendelssohn created some of his most exquisite music to accompany Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Early 20th century English composer, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, was considered one of the most progressive composers of his time, incorporating influences from his African heritage. WKNO's Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about the upcoming concert.
MEMPHIS, TN
essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange Symphony’s ‘Jersey Score’ concert to highlight area composers

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange Symphony will be hosting “Jersey Score,” a recital of new works by five leading composers in the New Jersey and New York City area on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. This free concert is being organized by South Orange Symphony concertmaster Robert Radliff, who is also performing on violin.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
State
Mississippi State
Amarillo Globe-Times

WT Symphony Orchestra to spotlight area’s young musicians at next concert

CANYON — A 14-year-old middle school student will be the featured violin soloist at the next West Texas A&M University Symphony Orchestra concert. Plus, the University’s jazz ensembles will give their fall concert Thursday, Nov. 11 with an internationally touring saxophonist as a guest performer. Up first is the symphony...
AMARILLO, TX
theelectricgf.com

Nov. 6 symphony concert features local violinist

The Great Falls Symphony continues its 63rd season on Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m, at the Mansfield Theater, with String Theory, featuring Great Falls’ own Megan Karls on violin as she performs Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1. [For tickets, contact the Mansfield Box Office at 406-455-8514, or visit gfsymphony.org]. Maestro...
MUSIC
weelunk.com

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Opens SoundBites Series With Grammy-Winner Sasha Cooke

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) announces the first concert of its chamber orchestra series, The Elizabeth Stifel Kline Foundation presents SoundBites Vol. III: Opening Night with Sasha Cooke. The event will be held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral on November 20, 2021, with a cocktail reception and cello ensemble performance at 5:30 p.m. and a concert and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m.
WHEELING, WV
stardem.com

Mid-Atlantic Symphony concert features Tchaikovsky’s String Serenade

EASTON — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra continues its 2021-2022 season in mid-November with a program featuring two oboe concertos performed by guest soloist Joshua Lauretig, Tchaikovsky’s String Serenade and the premier of Maestro Julien Benichou’s Romance for Strings. “Our November program highlights music composed to showcase strings and double reeds,”...
EASTON, MD
Person
Ben Folds
Person
Arlo Guthrie
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Branford Marsalis
Person
Natasha Bedingfield
Person
Ronan Keating
findlay.edu

UF Presents “Orchestra Concert: Symphonies”

University of Findlay Orchestra will be performing “Orchestra Concert: Symphonies” at the Winebrenner Building on Nov. 21, 2021, at 3 p.m. Tickets are free but are required. Tickets are available at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts box office at 200 W. Main Cross St., by visiting MCPA website, or calling 419-423-2787.
FINDLAY, OH
bctv.org

Pinchas Zukerman Headlines RSO “Violins Of Hope” Concert

Penn State Berks Theatre Department presents ‘Independence’. This Saturday, November 13th at 7:30pm the Reading Symphony Orchestra welcomes legendary violinist Pinchas Zukerman and extraordinary cellist Amanda Forsyth to the Santander Performing Arts Center. The concert is the definitive culmination of Violins of Hope Reading, which the Reading Symphony Orchestra has...
READING, PA
Davis Enterprise

UCD Symphony and visiting shadow puppet group to give concerts at Mondavi

On Saturday, Nov. 20, the UC Davis Symphony Orchestra will give its first full-length evening concert in Jackson Hall since the pandemic began in March 2020. The program will feature the hugely popular Second Symphony (from 1902) by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius; a brand-new piece by a rising young female composer from the Netherlands; and a landmark 1936 concert piece for two pianos and orchestra drawing on Balinese gamelan melodies and rhythms, which has become notable as one of the earliest efforts to combine gamelan-origin musical ideas with Western orchestral instruments.
DAVIS, CA
#Usm#Classical Music#Warner Music#Time#Southernmisstickets Com#Beatles#Usm Symphony Orchestra#Americana#Western#Npr#Nbc#The Wall Street Journal#The Chicago Sun Times#Carnegie Hall
Winston-Salem Journal

Winston-Salem Symphony to perform Classic Concert Series “Wild Dreams”

The Winston-Salem Symphony will present “Wild Dreams” as part of its Classics Concert Series Nov. 13 and 14 with guest conductor Carolyn Kuan at the podium and internationally acclaimed pianist Michael Lewin as guest artist. American composer Laura Karpman’s “All American” will open the concert series. Karpman’s award-winning music has...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Lincoln Journal Star

Boston Pops conductor and Lincoln's Symphony ready for Thursday Lied concert

Keith Lockhart stepped onto the platform at the center of the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage Wednesday evening, put his scores on a music stand and started talking to Lincoln’s Symphony. “What a lovely day in Lincoln,” the Boston Pops conductor said. “Let’s start this rehearsal with the “Star...
LINCOLN, NE
ourquadcities.com

Symphony belatedly honors Beethoven’s birthday with Saturday concert

Clinton Symphony Orchestra will honor Beethoven’s 250th birthday anniversary – belatedly – with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School. The actual birthday anniversary was in 2020, when the orchestra was on hiatus because of the pandemic. The composer’s Seventh Symphony and Third Piano...
DAVENPORT, IA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Music
thekatynews.com

Classical Stars Hélène Grimaud And Simone Lamsma, And Tchaikovsky’S Sleeping Beauty Headline The Houston Symphony’s November Classical Concerts

Houston Symphony Premiere of Unsuk Chin’s Graffiti performed with film accompaniment by Houston-based filmmaker Alex Luster. Star pianist Hélène Grimaud and violin virtuoso Simone Lamsma headline the Houston Symphony’s classical concerts in November, with guest conductors Matthias Pintscher and Fabien Gabel taking the Jones Hall podium for an exciting mix of such beloved repertory favorites as the Suite from Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty, alongside several newer works, including the Houston Symphony premiere of Unsuk Chin’s Graffiti, performed with film accompaniment by Houston-based filmmaker Alex Luster. Hélène Grimaud Plays Ravel takes the Jones Hall stage November 19, 20, and 21, followed by Thanksgiving Weekend: Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty, November 26, 27, and 28. The Saturday night performances on November 20 and 27 are livestreamed.
HOUSTON, TX
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Symphony celebrates 75 years with anniversary concert

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is marking its 75th anniversary with a Celebration Concert on Friday, Nov. 5. Under the direction of Timothy Muffitt, the concert is set for 8 p.m. in the Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom, 275 S. River Road. "We're excited to honor 75 years filled with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wmuk.org

Junior Symphony's Opening Concert Ends In Spain - Hinting At Summer Tour

Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra music director Andrew Koehler will lead a program called "Wanderlust" at 4 pm Sunday, Nov 7 at Chenery Auditorium, in which each half begins with an American work and ends in another country. Flutist Emma Temple, winner of the 2020 KJSO Concerto Competition, will also perform...
KALAMAZOO, MI

