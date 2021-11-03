Emmy Award-Winners Headline USM Symphony Concert

The award-winning Fort Collins Symphony (FCS), under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, will perform a concert of Classical, Romantic, and contemporary music at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center. The Symphony’s Signature Concert 2–Energized, Unsure and Triumphant–features three composers who explore an assortment of emotions ranging from despair to exhilaration. Contemporary composer Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson challenges us with uncertainty in his interpretation of Carl Sandburg’s metaphorical poem, Grass. Romantic composer Felix Mendelssohn’s exuberant romp in Piano Concerto No. 1 was quickly composed after a memorable trip to Italy. Finally, Ludwig van Beethoven creatively wove together elements from the Classical, Baroque, and Romantic eras. His Symphony No. 3, “Eroica” (Heroic) explores the emotional landscapes of war with its complexities of helplessness, grief, tenderness, and triumph. Today, “Eroica” is one of Beethoven’s most celebrated works. The internationally acclaimed pianist, Bryan Wallick, joins the FCS as the concert’s guest artist.
