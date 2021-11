The Mexican celebration of Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, goes beyond trick-or-treat to honor those who passed, and remind us of what they loved and why we loved them. It’s a perfect opportunity to process loss by creating your own ofrenda or altar, or to participate in one of the many events happening all over the greater Los Angeles area over the next two weeks. The altars have photographs and possessions of loved ones, as well as some of their favorite foods, flowers, sugar skulls (calaveras), and skeleton figures (calacas). Two events with a lot of history are happening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery and at Self Help Graphics and Art in East LA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO