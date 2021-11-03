CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Board of Alderman Meeting Time changed to 6:00 p.m. starting Dec 7th

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Board of Alderman met Tuesday, November 2, 2021 for their regular scheduled meeting. Mayor Dale Berry reminded everyone of...

mageenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mageenews.com

No Garbage Collection for City of Magee Thursday

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The City of Magee will be closed Thursday, November 11, 2021 for Veterans Day. There will not garbage collection on that day. Friday routes will collect Thursday and Friday garbage.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Magee Cemetery Committee Working Hard!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The City of Magee Cemetery Committee met Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the city cemetery. The committee is composed of Alderman Sue Honea, members: Tawesia Meador, Joy Harris, Jason Ratcliffe, Gaylord Long, Rickey Anderson, and Jo Anna Barnes. The committee meets the first Tuesday of every month prior to the Board Meeting.
MAGEE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
wtvbam.com

Divided Health Board changes public comment format for meetings

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A divided Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency Board of Health voted on Friday morning in favor of changing the by laws concerning the format for public comment during their monthly meetings. The board voted 3-2 in favor of changing the amount of time a member of...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
cityofgoleta.org

Reminder: District Elections Workshop Tonight at 6:00 p.m.

We hope you will join us virtually tonight, November 4th at 6:00 p.m. during the Public Engagement Commission meeting for our District Elections Workshop. Public participation is vital to this process. With district elections, the City will be divided into four districts, and voters in each district will elect a City Council member who lives in their own district. The Mayor will continue to be elected by voters across Goleta.
GOLETA, CA
Middletown Press

Derby schedules recount in school board, alderman races

DERBY — Races for Ward 1 alderman and the Board of Education will be heading for a recount. The recount will commence at noon at Derby City Hall on Nov. 9. In Ward 1, which is the subject of a future recount, Democratic candidates Anita Dugatto received 322 votes, Barbara DeGennaro got 307 votes and Sarah Widomski, 295 votes. Republicans Lorie McCormack received 257 votes, Rich DiCarlo got 278 and Jason Miller, 248 votes.
DERBY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Christmas#Veterans Day#Good Water Baptist Church#Chamber
valleynewstoday.com

Fremont County Board of Supervisors temporarily change meeting dates

The first meeting of the month for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors started with the typical approvals for the agenda, minutes, bills and reports before addressing agenda items. The first discussion and action item was regarding the change of the board meeting dates for the next two weeks. The...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles City Council Discuss Changing Meeting Times

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Council has changed to hybrid meetings on Nov. 2. The public now has the option to participate virtually or in person. For those attending in person, the Council Chamber will be at limited capacity to allow for compliance with the social distancing recommendations of the state and county health departments. Masks will be required for all individuals in the Council Chamber.
PASO ROBLES, CA
FOX2now.com

Board of Alderman extend mask mandate in city

Paula Sims, who was convicted of killing her daughters, was released from prison Friday. Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: The healing power of laughter. Staying dry, celebrating local at the Saint Louis Art Museum. Rainy weather causes some Halloween events to cancel across the area. Public visitation, funeral for fallen Pontoon...
POLITICS
callnewspapers.com

Aldermanic, mayoral salaries revisited by board

The Green Park Board of Aldermen discussed aldermanic salaries at its meeting last week after a former alderman suggested raising the salary to attract younger residents to run for office. The Board of Aldermen briefly discussed the mayor and aldermen’s salaries at the board meeting Oct. 18, after former Ward...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FL Radio Group

Odessa Village Board Changes Meeting Night

A trustee on the Odessa Village Board has stepped down. The Odessa File reports Robert Tuttle announced his resignation at this month’s village board meeting. Tuttle says he is moving to North Dakota early next month. An appointee will serve out the remainder of Tuttle’s three-year term. Also, the village...
ODESSA, NY
News 12

Milford Board of Alderman makes history with Democrats creating super majority

A newly-elected member of Milford's Board of Alderman says that the Democrats made history during an election that did not go well for other members of their party. "It's a historic victory because so many Democrats across the country had a difficult time on Nov. 2, Election Day. But Milford Democrats had a historic victory and on the Board of Alderman, specifically allows us to have a 10 to 5 super majority, which gives an opportunity tp really move forward Mayor Ben Blake's agenda in a way that the board has not been able to do ever," says Brett Browdser.
MILFORD, CT
WSFA

MPS moves start time of Wednesday’s town hall forum to 6 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Montgomery Public Schools System are pushing back the start time for Wednesday’s town hall forum following the success of Tuesday night’s event. The forum was slated to begin at 5 p.m. but has since been moved back to 6 p.m. It will still...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS Baltimore

Olszewski Proposes Expanding Role Of Baltimore County Commission On Veterans’ Affairs

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — To mark Veterans Day, Baltimore County Johnny Executive Olszewski Jr. proposed legislation to expand the role of a commission designed to enhance the quality of life for veterans and their families. Formed in 2003, the Baltimore County Commission on Veterans’ Affairs has been defunct over the last several years, Olszewski’s office said. Under the bill, the committee would research the needs of veterans’ families, expand community outreach, work with relevant government agencies, and grow to include a larger, more diverse membership. “Today, as we honor all those veterans who have and continue to serve our nation, we are proud to announce these efforts to restart and expand this critical commission and ensure County government does all we can to support our veterans—and their families—across Baltimore County,” Olszewski said. Olszewski will introduce the legislation at the Baltimore County Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 15.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mageenews.com

More Progress @ City Cemetery

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Following the clean up and marking of trees Tuesday at the City Cemetery, the Magee city crew began the trimming and clean up of trees Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
POLITICS
weho.org

West Hollywood City Council Meeting Adjourned to November 3 at 6 p.m.

Due to unanticipated technical issues, the City of West Hollywood will be unable to hold its Regular City Council Meeting on Monday, November 1, 2021. The meeting will be adjourned to Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 6 p.m. and will take place via teleconference. For details and a meeting agenda, please visit www.weho.org/councilagendas. We apologize for the inconvenience.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
mocoshow.com

BREAKING Press Release: Council Meets as the Board of Health on Nov. 2 to Introduce, Hold a Public Hearing and Vote on Amended Board of Health Regulation on Indoor Masking Requirements; Public Hearing Scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council will meet as the Board of Health on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to introduce, hold a public hearing and vote on an amended Board of Health regulation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Montgomery County. The amended Board of Health regulation will be introduced at 9:40 a.m. and the public hearing and vote is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy