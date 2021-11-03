CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Build Back Better: Cori Bush Suggests Joe Manchin Doesn’t Care About Black People

By Bruce C.T. Wright
 9 days ago

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush speaks to the press on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C, October 28, 2021, after a meeting of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. | Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty


C hanneling her inner Kanye West circa 2005, freshman progressive Missouri Rep. Cori Bush spoke in no uncertain terms about the disastrous effects a prominent elected official and his decisions will have on Black Americans.

West delivered his condemnation of the then-president when he said that “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people.” A little more than 16 years later, Bush is effectively saying the same thing about West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin , who’s been flirting with upending President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation, which the White House has touted as having many benefits for Black communities in addition to other parts of the country.

Black Civil Rights Leaders, Politicians Wage 'Full-Court Press' On Joe Manchin To Protect Voting Rights

Manchin, who has frequently sided with Republiucans’ anti-Democrat agenda, has threatened that he may not support Biden’s legislative framework. But he has also suggested he might very well support it, prompting accusations of him stalling.

In response to those “political games,” Bush released a public letter on Monday evening excoriating Manchin’s waffling stance on Build Back Better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JRUn_0clbCQlL00

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is seen after conducting a news conference on the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, November 1, 2021. | Source: Tom Williams / Getty


Bush wrote that she doesn’t “trust his assessment of what our communities need the most” and encouraged the Senate to finally support key legislation instead of allowing Republicans to filibuster the legislation, as they have successfully done with bills centered on voting rights and police reform.

But Bush’s mic-drop moment came in the third paragraph of her letter.

“Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better Act is anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant. When we talk about transformative change, we are talking about a bill that will benefit Black, brown and Indigenous communities,” Bush wrote.

She ended her letter with an imperative: “Senator Manchin must support the Build Back Better Act.”

Read Bush’s full letter below.

The Biden administration has been seeking support for its Build Back Better plan for months.

White House Senior Advisor for Public Engagement Trey Baker told NewsOne in August that his job is making sure Black people understand how Build Back Better can improve their lives, in particular. While few provisions are specifically targeted to support Black communities, Baker says the benefits are undeniable. Baker pointed to the Child Tax Credit as an example of a provision that proves a game-changer for Black families.

Other benefits include making way for an estimated 360,000 Black people to save on health insurance premiums. A new provision that would expand Medicaid could allow 328,000 uninsured Black people to get insurance.

However, other policies championed by progressives, like student debt forgiveness — which disproportionately affects Black people — were left out of the Build Back Better framework.

CNN Reporter Threatens To Cover 'Suburban Women' If Paid Leave Is Left Out Of Build Back Better

Biden Administration Prioritizing Black Outreach In Push for Build Back Better Agenda

Washington Post

Has Joe Manchin found an excuse to destroy President Biden’s agenda?

Things seemed to be going so well for Democrats. Progressives and centrists in the House resolved (mostly) their differences over President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, and the separate infrastructure bill passed, to everyone’s delight. It looked like Biden could be heading for a pair of legislative victories that would deliver on a substantial portion of his agenda, and vital steps on pressing problems — affordable child care, health insurance, climate change, even prescription drug prices — would finally be taken.
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
New York Post

GOP donor Langone lauds Manchin for jamming Biden, will host fundraiser

​Billionaire GOP mega-donor Ken Langone said Wednesday he will soon host a fundraiser for Sen. Joe Manchin after the moderate Democrat held up several elements of President Biden’s legislative agenda. Langone, a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump, lauded the West Virginia Democrat’s “guts and courage.”. “I don’t see...
Mother Jones

GOP Megadonor Announces Plans to Fundraise for Joe Manchin

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Sen. Joe Manchin’s efforts to winnow down key parts of Joe Biden’s agenda appear to have earned him clout with a like-minded constituency: Republican billionaires. In a Wednesday morning interview with...
Fox News

Andy Puzder: Manchin is right to call out the far-left's fiscal irresponsibility and budgetary chicanery

As inflation surges and supply chains collapse, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., stands as a thin blue line between the American people and economic disaster. The West Virginia Democrat is—save perhaps his independent-minded colleague from Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema—the only one protecting the American people from his Party’s fiscally reckless and economically dangerous $1.75 trillion reconciliation package. Democrats should be thanking him, instead of vilifying him, for restraining their worst impulses.
Mother Jones

In the Middle of Infrastructure Talks, Joe Manchin Has Pursued a Book Deal

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Over the past few weeks, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has been involved in some of the most intense Capitol Hill negotiations of recent years. As one of two hold-out Democratic senators impeding passage of President Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar-plus social infrastructure and climate change package, Manchin has been a busy man, constantly conferring with fellow Democrats, privately meeting with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, and often communicating with Biden and White House aides. It’s been a whirlwind, as his threat to vote no has forced the Democrats to cut the Build Back Better bill in half and remove significant clean energy provisions and popular programs, possibly including paid family leave and Medicare expansion. Yet during this hectic and stressful stretch, Manchin has found the time to pursue a side project: a book deal.
