ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Us Military#Seizure#Civilian Casualties#Critical State#Inkstick Media#Aihrc#The Un Assistance Mission#Unama
The Independent

Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified

The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately 10 minutes inside the Capitol that day.According to CNN, the nine-minute call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York, and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
UPI News

U.S. sanctions Bosnian state prosecutor over corruption

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted a Bosnia and Herzegovina prosecutor as it seeks to weed out corruption that it says threatens the Western Balkan nation's democratic institutions. The Departments of Treasury identified state prosecutor Diana Kajmakovic for sanctions Monday, accusing her of being "a brazenly corrupt...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Ukrainians helping stage Russia referendums ‘to face treason charges’

Ukrainians helping stage Russia-backed referendums to annexe large swathes of the country will face treason charges and at least five years in jail, said an advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.“We have lists of names of people who have been involved in some way,” presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak told Swiss newspaper Blick.“We are talking about hundreds of collaborators. They will be prosecuted for treason. They face prison sentences of at least five years.”Mr Podolyak said Ukrainians who were forced to vote would not be punished. The comments came as nearly four million people in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy