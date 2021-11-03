Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified
The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately 10 minutes inside the Capitol that day.According to CNN, the nine-minute call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York, and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been...
The man who recruited migrants for flights to Martha's Vineyard says he feels betrayed
The migrant had been living on the streets of San Antonio, Texas, for nearly a month when he met a woman named "Perla" who made a compelling offer.
Carbon bombs and Gulf Stream collapse: the most urgent climate stories of our time
The last 12 months have produced alarming incidents of extreme weather across the globe, leading to serious ripple effects, from energy shortages to severe food insecurity. Guardian journalists are prioritising this foremost crisis of our times
Reversing UK confidence crash requires policy U-turn: economists
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Rock-bottom investor confidence in Britain will only recover with a U-turn of the economic plan announced last week by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, U.S. economist Larry Summers and J.P. Morgan said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We’re scared, we want to run’: the Russian men fleeing conscription
Since Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s first mobilisation since the second world war last Wednesday, povestka, or draft papers, have been delivered to people across the country. As husbands, brothers and sons bade emotional farewells to families before they left to fight in Ukraine, others were scrambling to find a...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Putin may announce annexations on Friday; Japanese consul ‘interrogated’ in Russia
UK Ministry of Defence says Putin may unveil ‘accession of occupied regions’ after referendums
U.S. sanctions Bosnian state prosecutor over corruption
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted a Bosnia and Herzegovina prosecutor as it seeks to weed out corruption that it says threatens the Western Balkan nation's democratic institutions. The Departments of Treasury identified state prosecutor Diana Kajmakovic for sanctions Monday, accusing her of being "a brazenly corrupt...
Ukraine war – live: Ukrainians helping stage Russia referendums ‘to face treason charges’
Ukrainians helping stage Russia-backed referendums to annexe large swathes of the country will face treason charges and at least five years in jail, said an advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.“We have lists of names of people who have been involved in some way,” presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak told Swiss newspaper Blick.“We are talking about hundreds of collaborators. They will be prosecuted for treason. They face prison sentences of at least five years.”Mr Podolyak said Ukrainians who were forced to vote would not be punished. The comments came as nearly four million people in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukrainians involved in Russian-backed referendums face treason charges, prison term
KYIV, Ukraine, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainians who help Russian-backed referendums to annexe large swathes of the country will face treason charges and at least five years in jail, Ukraine's presidential adviser said, as voting in four regions entered its last day.
Comments / 0