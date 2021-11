It was another game in the spirit of 'nothing comes easy' for the Nittany Lions. Penn State sparred back-and-fourth with the Terrapins, but were unable to put them away until late in the fourth quarter thanks to the defense. However, ultimately the Lions snapped its three-game losing streak to advance to 6-3 on the season while reaching bowl eligibility. The Lions also extended their streak of victories over the Terrapins in College Park. The last time Maryland defeated Penn State at home was way back in 1961.

