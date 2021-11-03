CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Orders Electric Buses

By Ariana Fine
Cover picture for the articleNova Bus, a North American transit bus manufacturer, has received a new order for three electric Nova Bus LFSe+ vehicles from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA). “We look forward to introducing the Nova Bus LFSe+ buses to the San Francisco community,” says Martin Larose, president of...

