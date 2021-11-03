CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Holmes Will Co-Write, Direct, Produce, and Star in Adaptation of “Rare Objects”

By Laura Berger
womenandhollywood.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Holmes is stepping behind the camera again. The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna and “All We Had” filmmaker is set to direct, co-write, and produce “Rare Objects.” She’s also set to topline the film adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s 2016 novel of the same name. Variety reports that production is currently...

womenandhollywood.com

