Katie Holmes Will Co-Write, Direct, Produce, and Star in Adaptation of “Rare Objects”

Katie Holmes was photographed on the set of her new movie “Rare Objects” in New York City on Wednesday. Getting into character, she was dressed in a romantic fall look for the scene. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, who is also directing the film, wore a velvety teal green coat over a black floral printed dress with billowy sleeves and a pair of black suede over-the-knee boots. The chic boots, which appeared to tie in the back, featured a rounded toe and high block heel. The 42-year-old “Batman Begins” actress also donned a few silver rings and multiple sets of hoop earrings during filming. Earlier in the day, while in director mode, Holmes was snapped wearing a pussy-bow blouse with boyfriend jeans and classic white sneakers. According to Variety, “Rare Objects” follows the story of a young woman, who will be played by Julia Mayorga, that begins working at an antique store in an effort to rebuild her life following a traumatic past. Holmes co-wrote the screenplay of the film, which is based on a novel of the same name by Kathleen Tessar. Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ glam street style over the years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO