Cancer

LOWVELO to Host 3rd Annual Bike Ride for MUSC’s Cancer Research

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticipants are coming together to help Lowvelo raise money for cancer research...

kciiradio.com

17th Annual Courage Ride Raises $65,000 for Sarcoma Research

An annual local bike ride that raises funds for sarcoma cancer research recently presented a check from this summer’s event. More than 500 bicyclists pedaled in the 17th annual Courage Ride on August 14th with routes traveling through Washington and Johnson counties and utilizing the Washington County Fairgrounds and the Kewash Nature Trail. It was also their first in-person event since 2019, and on October 21st a check for $65,000 was presented to the University of Iowa’s Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center sarcoma research program. The Courage Ride was founded in 2005 by Jackie and Tom Bailey of Riverside to honor their son Seth who passed away at the age of 25 years old after battling sarcoma for eight years. It has since raised over $725,000 for sarcoma research. The ride’s donations make up 85% of the University of Iowa’s sarcoma seed grant funding, which have seeded numerous research grants, several that have developed into larger, more extensive studies and support one of the largest sarcoma tissue banks in the Midwest.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
live5news.com

Record number of riders register for LOWVELO bike ride

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina says a record 808 riders are registered for Saturday’s LOWVELO bike ride to raise money for cancer research at the Hollings Cancer Center. Dr. Raymond DuBois, Director of the Hollings Cancer Center, says the race is a good cause to...
CHARLESTON, SC
local21news.com

PA Lung hosts Annual "Shine a Light Vigil" for Lung Cancer Awareness

Scranton (WOLF) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness month. Tonight, community members gathered with PA Lung, in Scranton for their Annual Shine a Light Vigil, to offer awareness and support to those touched by lung cancer. “Lung Cancer is the biggest killer cancer it kills more people than the next...
SCRANTON, PA
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

No-Shave November campaign aims to raise awareness about men’s health

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA)— During the month of November, men across the country will forgo shaving and grooming to bring conversations about men’s health and prostate cancer awareness to the table. The goal of the nationwide campaign is to grow awareness by embracing your hair and donating the money you typically spend on shaving and […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
cbs19news

Researchers look into body's natural ability to fight cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine say the human body has a natural ability to fight off cancer, but a particular gene mutation robs some people of that protection. The researchers found the mutation in the UTX gene disrupts cells' ability to...
CANCER
WITN

ENC organizations hosting bike ride and fun run to raise money

Two fundraisers are happening on Saturday in Eastern North Carolina to benefit Parkinson’s disease and support a school grant. In Craven County- The 6th annual Bernin To The Beach Bike Ride is hosting “The Bike Box Project” to raise money for Parkinson’s disease. The 501c3 organization has currently raised $200,000 to help local people fight to stave off the effects of the debilitating disease. Funds raised also benefit the Michael J Fox Foundation. The bike ride departs at the North Carolina History Center on 529 S Front Street at 8 a.m. and bikes to the Atlantic Beach DoubleTree. Rest stops are located at Casa Del Patron in Havelock and Parker Honda in Morehead City.
CHARITIES
WMDT.com

Ocean City holds 2nd annual bike ride

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City held its 2nd Annual Bike ride with Mayor Meehan on Sunday. With the event falling on Halloween his year, participants dressed up in creative and fun costumes, to compete for categories such as scariest and most accurate costume. The event saw over 40 riders in attendance, biking from south first street all the way to 22nd street up on the boardwalk. Those who had the best costumes received an award during a ceremony after the ride.
OCEAN CITY, MD
abc57.com

Celebrations Palace hosts 3rd annual Fall Craft Show

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Celebrations Palace will host its 3rd annual Fall Craft Show November 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be over 20 different vendors selling handmade goods by local artists. There will be a cash bar and lunch will be provided while supplies last. The event...
MISHAWAKA, IN
CBS Baltimore

Multi-Day Conference Aims To Provide Information On The Impact Of Alzheimer’s & Dementia On The African American Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Finding hope through early detection, education and research. That’s the goal of a multi-day conference about Alzheimer’s and Dementia and how these diseases impact the African American community. “Our memories are what connects us to our family and friends,” said Ernestine Jolivet. And unfortunately, memory is what’s impacted when someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Ernestine Jolivet is all too familiar with the disease. Both of her parents had dementia and that’s what motivated her to get involved with the Alzheimer’s Association. “We want to encourage people to do what they can now, be proactive, to make sure they have...
HEALTH

