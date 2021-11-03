This Week's Horoscope Has Intense Showdowns In Store, Find Out How Your Zodiac Sign Will Be Impacted

One of the most talked about zodiac sign seasons of the year is here, and it’s definitely not one that’ll just fly under the radar, because Scorpionic energy tends to grab your attention. After a very long Libra season (thank you, Mercury retrograde), we’re finally moving on to a deeper, more emotionally intense time, courtesy of Scorpio season. That means goodbye Venus (Libra’s planetary ruler), and hello Mars (Scorpio’s planetary ruler). This fixed water sign energy is one that you either love to hate, or hate to love. Either way, you will be affected — some more than others. But don’t worry, it’ll be in a good way for a select few. Scorpio season 2021 will be the luckiest for Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio in particular, so these three signs better buckle up, because things aren’t slowing down for them anytime soon.

LIFESTYLE ・ 20 DAYS AGO