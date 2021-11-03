CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOCAN mourns the loss of Ray Hutchinson, of the Beau-Marks

By Singer-Songwriter
socanmagazine.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOCAN is mourning the loss of Ray Hutchinson, lead guitarist of The Beau-Marks, one of Canada’s first successful rock ‘n’ roll bands, who passed away at the age 81 from complications due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, on Oct. 31, 2021. The Beau-Marks were known as the first Canadian...

www.socanmagazine.ca

Comments / 0

