Report: Tobias Harris tests positive for COVID-19

By Mike Mavredakis
 7 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without forward Tobias Harris; he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Harris entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol on Monday.

He took a PCR test Tuesday and received a positive result, according to Pompey. Since Harris is vaccinated, he would have only been tested if he was symptomatic or came in close contact with some else who tested positive.

Harris did not play in the Sixers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday and is set to miss at least six more games, including Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Harris has played a key role for the Sixers this season, averaging 19.8 points, nine rebounds and 4.2 assists per game as Philadelphia sits in fourth in the Eastern Conference. He leads the team in minutes played per game.

