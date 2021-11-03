CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Moose in Colorado Wore a Bucket on its Antler for Halloween

By Matt Sparx
 7 days ago
In the words of Colorado Parks and Wildlife... You can't make this up. A bull moose in Gilpin county was seen grazing on Halloween with a bucket on its antler. It's almost as if the bull moose knew that it was Halloween and it was going trick...

ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

