First annual seed harvest at Lincoln County Pollinator Garden deemed ‘resounding success’

tomahawkleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERRILL – The Lincoln County Land Services Department said the first annual seed harvest at the Lincoln County Pollinator Garden was “a resounding success.”. The harvest was held at the garden at the Lincoln County Service Center in Merrill on Saturday, Oct. 16. “At the harvesting workshops, funded by...

www.tomahawkleader.com

