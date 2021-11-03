CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare tech – imagining the future

Thrive Global

The Future of Healthcare with Key Opinion Leaders

KeyOpinionLeaders.co is a new Search Engine focusing specifically on the Healthcare, Medical Research and Clinical Trials ecosystems. Built by ex-Googlers (common name used to refer to ex-employees of the search giant), their vision is to become the “Google” of Key Opinion Leaders in the Medical Research field, Pharma, and other key verticals.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

8 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Google & more

Eight recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and Big Tech companies including Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft:. 1. Hospitals including Boston Children's Hospital, Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare and Houston Methodist will deploy Amazon's new Alexa capability that lets clinicians call and "drop in" on patients without physically entering their rooms.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Healthcare’s Use of Voice Tech Seen as ‘Game Changer’ for Diagnostics, Patient Experience

While telemedicine maintains its growth trajectory, technology and treatment are merging into solutions based around connected voice and artificial intelligence (AI), creating a new generation of voice-powered diagnostics tools and virtual patient assistants. Nowhere is this new tech uptake more prevalent than with Amazon’s announcement last week that its Alexa...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Virtual event will showcase the future of healthcare operations today

Health systems, hospitals, and other facilities are at an inflection point. Providers have already created strategies to navigate care operations post-COVID, working through case backlogs and sustaining their patient flow in changed and challenging circumstances. But several critical issues have been revealed or emphasized and must be discussed. Constraints on...
HEALTH SERVICES
floridanewswire.com

9th Annual C diff Conference and Health EXPO Embraces Virtual Tech to Provide Global Online Learning for Healthcare Pros

TAMPA, Fla. /Florida Newswire/ — C Diff Foundation announced today that the 9th Annual International C. diff. Conference and Health EXPO is honored to welcome over 40 international topic-experts dedicated in disciplines of healthcare, pharma, biotech, and academia. World-renowned presenters will deliver data and discuss critical information on a leading Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI), Clostridioides difficile with global healthcare-associated issues from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 – 5, 2021: 100% Live-online presentations, on-demand poster presentations, exhibitors, and real-time networking opportunities available. Conference registration is complimentary this year.
TAMPA, FL
pacificcollege.edu

5 Reasons Holistic Nursing is the Future of Healthcare

Holistic nursing is about more than just looking at a patient’s mental and physical health. It’s a philosophy that promotes building a better relationship with your patients, resulting in an overall healthier psychological, spiritual, and emotional environment for them. In holistic care, there is a focus not just on the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
healthcaredive.com

What elective healthcare can teach us about the future of patient experience

Unlocking the Patient Journey to Provide a Better Experience. With healthcare giants like Walgreens and non-healthcare giants like Best Buy making significant moves to streamline the patient experience in the healthcare space, patients hold the cards for the future of healthcare. Right now, that future is in turbulent waters. A...
HEALTH SERVICES
aithority.com

How Medical Tech Is Thriving And Creating Disruptions In Healthcare Industry

Only a few sectors are as innovative and impactful as healthcare sector, where new discoveries are being made daily. The medical devices in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities are constantly evolving. The goal is often to find efficient and effective ways to identify, diagnose, and treat diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic was accompanied by several demand and supply chain disruptions. The year 2020 was especially significant for medical devices market as they were faced with a new challenge of global pandemic.
HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

AWS launches healthcare accelerator programme for UK startups

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is collaborating with government-focused tech firm PUBLIC to launch its accelerator programme for UK-based digital healthcare startups. The virtual four-week mentorship opportunity is open to innovative companies focused on elective care, population health, citizen access and workforce. A cohort of 10 selected healthcare startups will receive...
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

Radiology startup Sirona Medical lands $40M in Series B funding

Radiology-focused startup Sirona Medical has scored $40 million in Series B funding. FreatPoint Venture, Rose Park Advisors and Avidity Partners led the round with participation from 8VC and Global Founder Capital. This funding round comes just months after the company announced a $22.5 million Series A. Today the company’s total...
HEALTH SERVICES
fox13news.com

Tampa General Hospital fund helps healthcare startups innovate for the future

TAMPA, Fla. - Improving healthcare through innovation is the main focus of Tampa General Hospital's venture capital fund TGH Innoventures. For the last year, the fund has been helping healthcare start-ups get off the ground, and Monday night, community partners gathered at Embarc in downtown Tampa to learn more about the program's progress and how it works.
TAMPA, FL
World Economic Forum

Why the arts and humanities are critical to the future of tech

In the 2022 edition of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, two institutions renowned for science and technology topped the list for arts and humanities. These institutions recognize that we need a new generation of critical thinkers to guide us through the Fourth Industrial Revolution. New technology – particularly...
COLLEGES
mobihealthnews.com

Digital X-ray company Nanox wraps up merger with Zebra Medical Vision

Israeli imaging company Nanox announced Monday it completed its merger with Zebra Medical Vision, now rebranded as Nanox.AI, for approximately $110 million in stock, with the ability to earn an additional $84 million in stock based on performance. Nanox also wrapped up the acquisition of teleradiology provider USARAD Holdings and...
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

Teladoc partners to offer virtual-first health plan

Virtual care company Teladoc Health is partnering with Trustmark Health Benefits to offer a virtual-first insurance plan. The health plan, called myVirtualCare Access, is built around Teladoc’s primary care offering, Primary360, which was made available for payers early last month. Members will pay $0 co-pays for virtual services and preferential...
HEALTH SERVICES
bostonnews.net

It Enabled Healthcare Market Future Prospects 2026 | Johnson & Johnson, Siemens, Allscripts

The Latest survey report on Worldwide It Enabled Healthcare Market sheds lights on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, Worldwide It Enabled Healthcare organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are McKeson, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens, Allscripts, eHealth Technologies, GE Healthcare, Aerotel Medical Systems, AT &T, Winning Health Technology Group Co.,Ltd., Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co.,ltd., B-soft Co.,ltd, Hangzhou Century Co.,Ltd & Heren Health Co.,Ltd.
ECONOMY
Real News Network

35,000 Kaiser Permanente workers are set to strike, and the future of US healthcare is at stake

35,000 members of the Alliance of Health Care Unions, a coalition of 21 local unions representing over 52,000 workers at the healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente in states around the country, have set a strike date. Unless the company addresses the serious issues that workers have raised at the bargaining table, Kaiser workers will walk off the job on Nov. 15, and thousands more may join in what could become one of the largest strikes ever in the healthcare sector. The core issues that led to the potential strike not only involve adequate compensation for union workers, but also the dire concerns about healthcare workers being grossly overworked and under-resourced, as well as two-tier employment and the struggle to draw in and retain trained staff. On top of the essential concerns that directly impact the jobs and livelihoods of healthcare workers, the outcome of this high-stakes labor struggle will have huge implications for the future of healthcare in the US as we know it.
LABOR ISSUES

