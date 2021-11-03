What a beautiful sunset!

(CNN) — Kyle Rittenhouse testified Wednesday that he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a man who had thrown a plastic bag at him and chased him last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in what is likely to be the pivotal testimony of his homicide trial. "I didn't do anything...
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday sided with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot by refusing to block the release of scores of White House documents from the Trump administration. The ruling from Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia...
Brunswick, Georgia (CNN) — A second witness in the trial of three White men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery testified Wednesday that defendant Gregory McMichael didn't know during police interviews whether Arbery committed a crime prior to their pursuit of him. Roderic Nohilly, a police sergeant in Georgia's...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to kick off the public promotion of his recently passed $555 billion infrastructure bill with a visit to the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday as the White House tries to capitalize on the legislative win. While the bill has yet to be signed and...
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years. Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he...
(CNN) — The committee investigating the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6 has as of publication issued 35 subpoenas to individuals and organizations as part of its probe into circumstances and coordination leading up to the storming of the US Capitol. From targeting some of former President Donald Trump's...
People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. Rodgers spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after...
Comments / 0