Texas WR Xavier Worthy Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced on Wednesday.

The award annually recognizes the most outstanding wide receiver in college football. The official watchlist was announced before the beginning of this season, but Worthy's arrival to the list comes eight games into 2021.

Aside from running back Bijan Robinson, Worthy has arguably been the most explosive playmaker for a Texas offense that has had its fair share of inconsistencies this season.

As a true freshman, the Fresno, Cali. native has easily paced the team in all major receiving categories this season. He leads all Longhorns' receivers in receptions (33), receiving yards (657), receiving touchdowns (seven), and yards per catch (19.9).

On the Big 12 and national scale, Worthy has already made a name for himself. He sits at first in the conference in receiving yards and touchdowns despite being tied for sixth in the Big 12 in receptions.

Worthy has had a handful of show-out performances this season, with his two best coming against Oklahoma and Texas Tech. On Sept. 25 against the Red Raiders, he had five catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns. In the Red River Showdown, Worthy exploded for nine grabs, 261 yards, and two scores.

The true freshman's elite pass-catching ability will look to help the Longhorns get back on track after suffering their third-straight loss of the season this past Saturday against the Baylor Bears. Texas travels to Ames, Iowa this weekend to take on the Iowa State Cyclones.

