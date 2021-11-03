CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Adrian Phillips’ Pick Six for Patriots vs. Chargers

By Matthew Postins
LonghornCountry
 7 days ago

Adrian Phillips had two interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, as the Patriots safety returned one for a touchdown to help New England win the game, 27-24.

The former Longhorns safety got some measure of revenge against his former team. The Chargers were the team that picked him up after he went undrafted in 2014. He spent six seasons with the Chargers before he signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Patriots before the 2020 season.

Phillips’ diving interception gave the Patriots the lead and was a play that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the “turning point” of the game.

You can watch the interception below.

Phillips was a player the Chargers waived and re-acquired several times before he finally stuck with the team. He emerged as a Pro Bowl and All-Pro in 2018 as a special teams player, but he finished that season with a career-high 94 tackles, nine passes defended, one interception, and a forced fumble.

With the Patriots this season, Phillips has three interceptions.

Phillips carved out a solid career with Texas from 2010-13, as he played in 50 games and started in 28. He earned a spot as a team captain in 2013 and was a Big 12 Honorable Mention selection that season. He finished his career with Texas with 206 tackles.

LonghornCountry

