CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Emery ends Newcastle rumors, says he's staying at Villarreal

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Unai Emery has put an end to rumors about him joining Newcastle and says he will...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Soccer Talk

Villarreal see off Young Boys amid doubts around Emery future

Villarreal (Spain) (AFP) – Villarreal cast aside speculation about Unai Emery’s future as coach by beating Young Boys 2-0 on Tuesday to edge closer to qualifying for the Champions League last 16. Etienne Capoue’s close-range finish and a late strike from Arnaut Danjuma sealed a deserved victory at the Ceramica,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Villarreal coach Emery makes clear Newcastle response: President has my answer

Villarreal coach Unai Emery has announced today he is staying. Emery has spoken openly about his commitment to the club amid talk of an offer from Newcastle United. He said, "No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, which is maximum and for me it is the most important thing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Newcastle United closing in on Unai Emery as new manager

Newcastle United are attempting to complete a deal for Unai Emery and will step up talks with the Spaniard over a £7 million-a-year deal for him to return to the Premier League. The Villarreal head coach, who turns 50 on Wednesday, is now the leading candidate as Steve Bruce’s successor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Newcastle manager hunt: Villarreal, ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery in talks to take over at St. James' Park

Villarreal boss Unai Emery has emerged as the leading contender for the vacant managerial post at Newcastle United. Former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain manager Emery, 49, looks set to beat rivals to the position, which has been available since Steve Bruce's sacking last month though sources close to negotiations indicated to CBS Sports that there is still work to be done to get any potential deal across the line. He has already identified transfer targets for the January window to the Newcastle hierarchy. The Spaniard is believed to have a release clause in his contract with Villarreal, who he led to Europa League victory last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Unai Emery
International Business Times

Failure To Land Emery Exposes Cracks In Newcastle's Lofty Ambitions

A month on since a takeover from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund sparked scenes of wild celebration at St. James' Park, Newcastle fans are still waiting for their windfall. Without a win in the Premier League after 10 games and rooted in the relegation zone, six points adrift of safety, questions are already being asked of the club's ambitious new project off the field.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea winger Pulisic in contention for Newcastle trip

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has returned to training. The American has been out for around seven weeks with an ankle injury. He has not featured for Chelsea since the opening day of the season on August 14. However, Pulisic could be now be available for Saturday's clash with Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Saint Germain#Ap#Newcastle#English#Spanish#Arsenal
fourfourtwo.com

Unai Emery set to reject Newcastle United job, says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague

Unai Emery will reject the Newcastle United job and stay with Villarreal. That is the view of Spanish football expert Guillem Balague. Former Valencia, PSG and Arsenal manager Emery had been identified as the first choice target to replace Steve Bruce by Newcastle's new owners, with the Magpies reportedly willing to pay the €6m compensation to buy him out of his contract with the La Liga outfit. But questions marks over the club's vision have scuppered their chances, Balague told the BBC following Villarreal's Champions League victory over Young Boys on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery reveals why he snubbed Newcastle United

The former Arsenal boss emerged as the new owners’ number one choice for the vacant managerial role and there was confidence a deal could be agreed on Tuesday morning. As the news of Emery’s potential arrival broke in England, the 50-year-old had been preparing for Villarreal’s Champions League group game with BSC Young Boys, which they won 2-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Unai Emery breaks silence on Newcastle United interest

After massive speculation about Unai Emery moving to Newcastle United, he reveals that he is no longer interested and will remain at Villareal CF for the foreseeable future. Following the Newcastle financial takeover, the new owners of the club proceeded to sack former club manager Steve Bruce. This forced the club to seek out a new manager as soon as possible. With that said, Unai Emery was at the top of the shortlist for the Magpies’ new manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Newcastle want Emery in dugout for Brighton

Newcastle hope to appoint ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery as manager before Saturday's game against Brighton. The 49-year-old, currently in charge of Spanish side Villarreal, has emerged as the leading candidate as United's new owners look to replace Steve Bruce, reports BBC Sport. But there is still work to be done...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

BREAKING: Unai Emery announces he’s STAYING at Villareal

Newcastle United has been rejuvenated with the Saudi Arabia takeover. The Magpies have a bright future ahead with heavy amounts of capital flowing into the Premier League club. Amidst all this, it’s natural that the club is looking for a new manager. A coach who will be taking over the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Newcastle considering Howe as manager after Emery statement

Newcastle United are now looking at ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as their possible next manager. The Magpies were rejected by Villarreal boss Unai Emery, who announced his commitment to the Spanish club in midweek. Toon's new owners will now turn to alternative targets. Those include Howe, who is highly rated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Newcastle close in on Emery appointment: reports

London (AFP) – Newcastle are hoping to appoint Villarreal boss Unai Emery as their new manager by the weekend, according to widespread reports on Tuesday. The former Arsenal manager will be on the touchline for Villarreal’s home Champions League clash against Swiss side Young Boys on Tuesday. The BBC said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe: Newcastle appoint former Bournemouth boss as new head coach

Eddie Howe has been appointed as Newcastle United head coach. The 43-year-old replaces Steve Bruce, who was sacked last month following the Saudi-led takeover of the Premier League club.Graeme Jones, who had worked as assistant coach to Bruce since January, has served as caretaker manager since Bruce’s firing, with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery turning down the permanent role last week to stay at Villarreal.Howe has now confirmed his return to coaching 15 months after leaving Bournemouth, having been in the stands for Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on the weekend alongside the club’s new co-owner Amanda Staveley. He has signed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IBTimes

Transfer Rumors: Tottenham Set Sights On Newcastle's Goalkeeper Target

Andre Onana’s time with AFC Ajax is coming to an end soon, but there are already a couple of teams linked to the Cameroonian goalkeeper. Tottenham is reportedly interested in the services of the 25-year-old shot-stopper although they are not alone. Newcastle United is also considering Andre Onana, who is...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy