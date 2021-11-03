Emery ends Newcastle rumors, says he's staying at Villarreal

Villarreal boss Unai Emery has emerged as the leading contender for the vacant managerial post at Newcastle United. Former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain manager Emery, 49, looks set to beat rivals to the position, which has been available since Steve Bruce's sacking last month though sources close to negotiations indicated to CBS Sports that there is still work to be done to get any potential deal across the line. He has already identified transfer targets for the January window to the Newcastle hierarchy. The Spaniard is believed to have a release clause in his contract with Villarreal, who he led to Europa League victory last season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO