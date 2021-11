The 2021 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship is underway. And you can live stream the action for three days, from 1-4 pm CDT. Visit www.thespiritgolf.com, NBCGolf.com, or Peacock TV on your phones or streaming devices. But whatever you do, find a way to check out the action from the No. 1 course in Texas-- Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas. The Spirit brings together the best amateur golfers from 20 countries and six continents for three days of competition. Two female and two male amateurs from each country will play for a "chance at gold" in five concurrent competitions.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO