Mike Stovie of St. Cloud, one of the developers of the East Point Village Apartments on College Avenue in Morris, told the Morris City Council at their Tuesday meeting that he plans to sell the apartment complex to a company from Cold Spring. Stovie’s company will be retained in the long term as managers of the facility. The Council authorized that a number of legal documents be signed to make the transition smoother, including the reassigning of the TIF note and the termination of collateral assignment of development agreement. The city has some legal fees estimated around $5,000 to re-work the TIF agreement, which will be passed on to the developer.

MORRIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO