Ghost Ship, The/Bedlam: Val Lewton Double Feature (Blu-ray Review)

The Malpaso Company/Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) After Clint Eastwood’s star-making performances in the Dollars films, and the same year that Hang ‘Em High and Where Eagles Dare was released, he starred in what would ultimately be a proto-Dirty Harry film of sorts, Coogan’s Bluff. Directed by Don Siegel, who would turn out to be a major influence on Eastwood as a director, the film’s story of a cop coming into a new town and causing mischief is a pretty standard genre exploit. Later films like Brannigan, Beverly Hills Cop, Black Rain, and Hot Fuzz all used this as their central premise. But in Coogan’s Bluff, Eastwood and Siegel attempt to shake up the movie cop persona with mixed results. Walt Coogan hails from Arizona (not Texas), and though he seems like he’s the smartest guy in the room and always has the upper hand, he isn’t, and he doesn’t. He makes mistakes, sometimes has his ass handed to him by the bad guys, and is an epic skirt-chaser who doesn’t get the girl in the end. Actually, Coogan’s Bluff is rife with rampant and deplorable sexism, so much so that it pushes beyond cringe and goes full on into uncomfortable territory. When Coogan helps a young woman by thwarting the advances of what he perceives to be a sexual deviant, he aggressively puts the moves on her immediately and inappropriately afterwards. It’s kind of disturbing and doesn’t hold up in today’s society at all. The film also doesn’t really have much of a forward momentum behind it, but a series of interesting or entertaining scenes, eventually petering out with a somewhat unsatisfactory conclusion. All of the performances are good, including Eastwood’s, but Coogan’s Bluff doesn’t hold up as well as many of his other films.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO