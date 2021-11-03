CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghost Ship, The/Bedlam: Val Lewton Double Feature (Blu-ray Review)

By Stephen Bjork
thedigitalbits.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article1943/1946 (October 12, 2021) RKO Radio Pictures (Warner Archive Collection) When RKO Pictures assigned producer Val Lewton to their horror unit in 1942, no one could have possibly predicted the astounding legacy that he would leave behind. From 1942 to 1946, Lewton gifted RKO with nine idiosyncratic and poetic films, all...

thedigitalbits.com

thedigitalbits.com

Bank Dick, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) The Bank Dick may or may not be the greatest film that W.C. Fields ever made, depending on your point of view, but it’s unquestionably one of his most beloved works. Part of that is due to the film’s remarkable efficiency; it runs a lean 72 minutes long, with no filler. It’s just one classic bit after another, and the minimal exposition in the film is always undercut with hilarious gags—if any dialogue is threatening to slow things down, Fields is always doing some physical comedy nearby to distract from it. But the other reason why The Bank Dick is so popular may be that it features Fields at his most unadulterated, in more ways that one. Unlike his other films for Universal, this time he wasn’t paired with another comedian like Edgar Bergen or Mae West, so he remains front and center for the entire picture. Perhaps more importantly, the character that he played here remains blissfully free of any redeeming qualities whatsoever. His circumstances may change, but Egbert Souse remains the same person at the end of the film that he was at the beginning. The lack of a character arc would be an issue for many actors, but for Fields, it was a feature rather than a bug—Souse at his worst was Fields at his best.
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

To modern audiences, Dracula won’t scare them or even thrill them. After all, the film has some primitive special effects, an absence of graphic imagery or jump scares, and an archaic acting style. It’s rather remarkable that this kickstarted the era of the Universal classic monsters. Primarily because of its weak story structure and lack of suspense. Granted, this is a film that was made in the ’30s, and audiences were quite different back then. However, when you compare it to Frankenstein—which came out in the same year as Dracula—it’s hard to see why Dracula became such an influential classic.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Night House, The (Blu-ray Review)

Anton/Phantom Four Films/TSG Entertainment (Fox Searchlight) Rebecca Hall isn’t an actor who most people would associate with the horror genre, but she has lent her talents to a couple of noteworthy ghost stories: The Awakening in 2011, and now The Night House in 2021. On the other hand, director David Bruckner has stayed faithful to the genre for his entire career, starting with short subjects in anthology films such as The Signal and V/H/S, where his segment Amateur Night was one of the highlights, and moving into features with 2017’s underrated The Ritual. While his shorts have tended to be fairly high-concept, his features have been more character driven, so Hall was a natural for the lead in The Night House.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thedigitalbits.com

Death Screams (Blu-ray Review)

1982 (September 28, 2021) United Film Distribution Company (Arrow Video) Released during the slasher boom of the early 1980s, Death Screams (originally released on home video as House of Death) is one of those homespun horror films with the potential to either be interesting or exactly what you think it will be. In this case, it’s one of the stranger titles from that era. It fails to follow traditional slasher formula with a kill every ten minutes or so, ala Friday the 13th. In fact, there are very few murders, and the killer doesn’t start dispatching the main cast until the final ten minutes. Prior to that, we’re given an enormous amount of characterization, including a young woman who lives with her overbearing but loving grandmother, holding out for the right man to come along. As such, it’s inexplicably layered at times. We get to know these people in a way that gives them far more dimension than one would expect. The killings seem almost like an afterthought. On the other hand, when the kills finally happen, the majority of them are not that satisfying or just plain confusing. It’s also clear that certain elements of the script were left out of the final film, including the killer’s motivation. Add to that a ridiculously over-the-top musical score that belongs in a 70s cop show or a James Bond film, as well as a couple of Playboy Playmates who are primarily clothed, and you have an oddly put together horror film.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Alone in the Dark (Scream Factory)

Director – Jack Sholder (Tales from the Crypt, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge) Starring – Jack Palance (Twilight Zone: Rod Sterling’s Lost Classics, Batman), Donald Pleasence (Halloween, Prince of Darkness), and Martin Landau (Ed Wood, Frankenweenie) Release Date – 1982. Rating – 4/5. Blu Release – 4/5.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Freud (Blu-ray Review)

Universal-International (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) John Huston’s 1962 film Freud is not so much a biography of the legendary figure in the field of psychoanalysis as it is an analysis of the analyzer—more broadly, an analysis of analysis. Like most Hollywood biopics, it plays fast and loose with the actual details surrounding that period of Freud’s life, omitting important elements, fictionalizing others, and rearranging the chronology to suit its needs—enough so that Sigmund Freud’s daughter Anna denounced the film as “neither historic nor scientific truth about the person, Sigmund Freud.” But Huston wasn’t interested in literal historical truth as much as he was presenting his view of psychological truth; he considered the film to be more of a mystery than a biography—an “intellectual suspense story,” in his words. With that goal in mind, he found the perfect Freud in the perpetually troubled Montgomery Clift, who would make just one more film after this before his untimely death in 1966.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Spider Woman Strikes Back, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) By 1945, Universal’s monster pictures had run their course and the studio was seeking new sources for thrillers. Drawing on a villain from one of its Sherlock Holmes films, the studio put a female version of a mad doctor at the center of The Spider Woman Strikes Back.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blu Ray Disc#The Ghost Ship#Feature Film#Blu Ray Review#Rko Radio Pictures#Warner Archive Collection#Rko Pictures
thedigitalbits.com

Old (Blu-ray Review)

Perfect World Pictures/Blinding Edge Pictures (Universal Pictures) M. Night Shyamalan has made a career of making movies that depend on a Big Reveal to explain all the preceding mysterious events, whether it’s the ability to see dead people (The Sixth Sense), the origin of mysterious crop circles (Signs), or the secrets of a small isolated community (The Village). They also have in common a palpable sense of foreboding.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Tex Avery Screwball Classics: Volume 3 (Blu-ray Review)

1942-1955 (October 5, 2021) MGM/Warner Archive Collection (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Tex Avery hasn’t necessarily had the popular recognition of other animators such as Chuck Jones, but he’s long been beloved by film fans and even the major film theorists for the way that he explored the boundless possibilities of the animation medium, untethered to even the slightest pretense of representing reality. Jones is justifiably lauded for his postmodern deconstruction of animation in Duck Amuck, but for Avery, that kind of thing was all in a day’s work. He didn’t actually need to break the fourth wall, because he never had one in the first place—he had already torn the medium to its foundations and treated the audience as active participants in his work. He went beyond mere surrealism into what could perhaps be described as anti-realism. Even his characters were plastic in his hands; not content to merely have them doing exaggerated “takes” for reaction shots, his trademark was having them break into puzzle pieces before reforming. Anything and everything was fair game to him.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

November 2nd Genre Releases Include THE BANISHING (Blu-ray / DVD), COME TRUE (Blu-ray / DVD), PIG (Blu-ray / DVD)

Hello, dear readers! November is officially upon us, as well as a new week of Blu-ray and DVD releases, which means it’s time to make some room for more horror and sci-fi to fill your home entertainment shelves. One of this writer’s favorite indie genre movies of the year, Come True, is getting released to both Blu and DVD this week courtesy of Scream Factory, and Kino Lorber is showing some love to a pair of classic thrillers as well: The Spider Woman Strikes Back and The Mad Doctor. Other releases for November 2nd include The Banishing, Pig featuring Nicolas Cage, and The Spore.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Secret of the Blue Room, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) As Universal’s trademark plane spanning the globe appears on screen and eerie strains of Swan Lake play on the soundtrack, the viewer seems set to enjoy a journey into one of the studio’s classic monster flicks. Released during Universal’s Golden Age of Horror, the film about to unfold has many of the genre’s trappings but is more an atmospheric whodunit.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Angel for Satan, An (Blu-ray Review)

Discobolo Film/Compass Film (Severin Films) The last of Barbara Steele’s Italian Gothic films, An Angel for Satan (aka Un angelo per Satana) has also been one of her more difficult films to track down due to its limited availability. Never released theatrically in the US and rarely available on home video, especially in English, it’s one of her more sought after European titles. Helmed by Camillo Mastrocinque, who had directed Christopher Lee in Terror in the Crypt only a couple of years prior, the film doesn’t offer much in a story sense that’s particularly groundbreaking. Key moments don’t really occur until the end of the film when a series of plot twists materialize. Of course, the best thing about the film is Barbara Steele’s performance. Playing dual roles, sometimes within the same scene, she exudes a domineering and sexy demeanor at times, but on the flipside, she plays a more demure and softhearted person. Her interactions with other characters in these revolving states of being is what makes the film worth seeing. There’s also a sense of atmosphere to this little seen melodramatic thriller, but it’s mostly the performances that drive it than the other elements.
MOVIES
orcasound.com

The Sheik – Blu-ray Edition

I think young film fans would be shocked to find out that there was such a thing as silent pictures. Stories were told without the benefit of dialogue or sound. Only music/a score was available to early filmmakers to help them set up and convey their stories. During this time movie stars included Charlie Chaplin, Clara Bow, Buster Keaton, Gloria Swanson, and Rudolph Valentino. Valentino was considered the male heartthrob of the early film era. Now, we get to rewatch or be introduced to his body of work in the highest quality of picture courtesy of blu-rays like this one courtesy of the cool Paramount Presents series of films.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Howling, The: 40th Anniversary Restoration (UK Import) (4K UHD Review)

Embassy Pictures/MGM (StudioCanal UK) [Editor's Note: While the 4K Ultra HD disc in this release is REGION FREE, the Blu-ray disc is REGION B Locked and the DVD is REGION 2 Locked.]. The Howling and An American Werewolf in London were landmark films in the history of makeup effects work,...
MOVIES
Washington Times

Blu-ray movie reviews: ‘Stillwater’ and ‘A Night at the Opera’

Here’s a look at a pair of recently released films to the Blu-ray format. Stillwater (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated R, 1.85:1 aspect ratio, 139 minutes, $34.98) — Matt Damon stars as Bill Baker, an unemployed Oklahoma oil worker desperately trying to prove his daughter innocent of murder in director Tom McCarthy’s crime drama very loosely based on the Amanda Knox case.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Citizen Kane’: Where to Pre-Order the Criterion Collection Edition of Orson Welles’ Legendary Film

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Citizen Kane” is being restored by the Criterion Collection in honor of the film’s 80th anniversary. Regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time, “Citizen Kane” follows the story of a reporter tasked with decoding the meaning of “Rosebud” — the final word uttered by Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles) on his death bed. Kane, a fictitious newspaper mogul, was inspired by...
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Coogan's Bluff (Blu-ray Review)

The Malpaso Company/Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) After Clint Eastwood’s star-making performances in the Dollars films, and the same year that Hang ‘Em High and Where Eagles Dare was released, he starred in what would ultimately be a proto-Dirty Harry film of sorts, Coogan’s Bluff. Directed by Don Siegel, who would turn out to be a major influence on Eastwood as a director, the film’s story of a cop coming into a new town and causing mischief is a pretty standard genre exploit. Later films like Brannigan, Beverly Hills Cop, Black Rain, and Hot Fuzz all used this as their central premise. But in Coogan’s Bluff, Eastwood and Siegel attempt to shake up the movie cop persona with mixed results. Walt Coogan hails from Arizona (not Texas), and though he seems like he’s the smartest guy in the room and always has the upper hand, he isn’t, and he doesn’t. He makes mistakes, sometimes has his ass handed to him by the bad guys, and is an epic skirt-chaser who doesn’t get the girl in the end. Actually, Coogan’s Bluff is rife with rampant and deplorable sexism, so much so that it pushes beyond cringe and goes full on into uncomfortable territory. When Coogan helps a young woman by thwarting the advances of what he perceives to be a sexual deviant, he aggressively puts the moves on her immediately and inappropriately afterwards. It’s kind of disturbing and doesn’t hold up in today’s society at all. The film also doesn’t really have much of a forward momentum behind it, but a series of interesting or entertaining scenes, eventually petering out with a somewhat unsatisfactory conclusion. All of the performances are good, including Eastwood’s, but Coogan’s Bluff doesn’t hold up as well as many of his other films.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Win Just a Gigolo on Blu-ray

To mark the release of Just a Gigolo on 8th November, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on Blu-ray. Paul von Przygodski (David Bowie), a young Prussian gentleman, arrives in the trenches in time to be caught in the final explosion of the Great War. After recuperating in a military hospital, where he is mistaken for a French hero, he returns to Berlin. His family home has been turned into a boarding house, his father (Rudolf Schündler) is paralyzed, and his mother (Maria Schell) is working in the Turkish baths. Attempting to find a new purpose, his childhood friend, Cilly (Sydne Rome), abandons him for fame and fortune; his former commanding officer, Captain Kraft (David Hemmings), tries to persuade him to join his right-wing movement and a widow, Helga von Kaiserling (Kim Novak), briefly seduces him with the finer things in life. In a society where the individual comes first and anyone can be bought, he is recruited by Baroness von Semering (Marlene Dietrich) as one in her regiment of gigolos. The cynical and decadent world of entertaining rich widows leads an increasingly disillusioned Paul to a poignant, chilling end.
MOVIES

