Opinion: Minimalism provides positives, simple living

Connect virtually any idea or project you have to the Internet of Things with the Pebl IoT package for makers. This out-of-the-box gateway solution gives you a simple way to use the IoT. After doing all the research and development for you, it’s now encapsulated in a smart, secure, flexible, and reliable package as standard. This makes using the IoT intuitive and simple, not technical and specialized. With Pebl, you get an end-to-end solution that’s great for everyone from enthusiasts to business owners for everything from education to home automation projects. As a standalone IoT device, it requires no assembly and no programming. Yet it provides IoT functionality that bridges the gap between the virtual and physical world. A complete IoT solution, it includes hardware, software, a front-end user interface, and a back-end infrastructure. Overall, it supports all that you will ever want to do.

