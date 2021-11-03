Think a Little Alcohol Might Be Healthy? Think Again
9 days ago
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Wine lovers, beer drinkers and those who enjoy a martini now and then have long been told that moderate drinking beats total abstinence. Unfortunately, new German research is throwing some cold water on that advice, finding that premature death among non-drinkers is...
While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
The caffeine in coffee is a stimulant. It can help get your day going, but too much of it can leave you feeling jittery and possibly raise your blood pressure. Not according to two major studies done this year. In fact, it can actually reduce your risk of heart disease.
Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
If you're someone who takes their heart health seriously, there's a good chance you have a daily routine. After all, staving off cardiovascular disease typically involves maintaining a good diet and exercising regularly. But according to a study, there's also a daily supplement that can significantly reduce your risk of having a heart attack. Read on to see what you should be adding to your health regimen.
We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
Maybe you always add cream and two sugars to your morning cup o’ Joe, or perhaps you just like to drink it black. But no matter how you take it, there are a few very good reasons why you may want to consider adding cinnamon to your next mug of coffee.
Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
Diabetes is one of the most deadly diseases in America—and yet if you don't have it, you think it might not happen to you. That said, there's no harm in knowing the signs you may be getting diabetes, according to doctors. "It's extremely important to know your risk for diabetes and to be screened for diabetes early if you are concerned over your risk. A simple blood test can tell you your risk," says Dr. Deena Adimoolam, a Yale-trained endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes, food as medicine and metabolic health. Read on for the 7 most worrying symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
In a recent study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, researchers found that excess egg consumption can increase your risk of diabetes. They examined egg consumption in a large sample of Chinese adults and found that people who regularly consumed one or more eggs per day (equivalent to 50 grams) increased their risk of diabetes by 60%.
The type of drink that reduces the risk of liver disease and common liver conditions. People who drink any type of coffee are less likely to develop chronic liver disease, fatty liver disease, or die from liver disease. Drinking any type of coffee — no matter if it is caffeinated...
In a new study from Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found that a widely used heart failure drug named sacubitril/valsartan is no better than valsartan alone in patients with severe heart failure. The study also provides evidence that the treatment with valsartan may be slightly safer for patients with...
Many of us spend serious money on anti-aging products and regimens. But your pursuit of youth doesn't have to be that complicated or expensive. In fact, it can start in your kitchen. Research suggests that certain vitamins provide powerful anti-aging support to the body, and you can stock up on most of them via the right healthy foods. These are five vitamins studies say can help prevent aging. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Conjunctivitis in dogs can be caused by many different conditions. An uncomfortable infection that may cause your dog to paw at their eye, it is also known as pink eye or red eye. Keep reading for everything you need to know about conjunctivitis in dogs, including symptoms and treatments. "This...
Nobody wants a shock when they visit the bathroom. But if you see bright yellow urine in the toilet, or if the smell of your pee is a bit off, you may feel a bit worried. However, there may be a simple explanation — and taking vitamin supplements is one of the most likely.
An inside look at mindfulness research suggests the limitations of the "McMindfulness" approach in the popular media. To achieve the benefits of mindfulness, it's necessary to use more than just awareness of everyday experiences. It may take more work, but it's worth adding acceptance to awareness in taking a mindful...
TUESDAY, Nov. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Young, Black Americans are experiencing significant spikes in obesity, type 2 diabetes and smoking, all risk factors for heart attack and stroke. Between 2007 and 2017 – before the COVID-19 pandemic and the concerns it has created – hospitalized Black Americans aged 18...
If you find yourself reaching for a bottle or sighing with relief at a well-deserved glass of wine at the end of a stressful day, then you are not alone. Far more people than you can imagine do the same thing, and many of them feel ashamed that they do.
TUESDAY, Nov. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is an association between sleep onset timing and the risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online Nov. 9 in the European Heart Journal: Digital Health. Shahram Nikbakhtian, from Huma Therapeutics in London, and colleagues examined the association...
