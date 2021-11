After spending several weeks apart due to work commitments, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got to enjoy Halloween together. They were photographed trick or treating in Malibu. Halloween brought Bennifer together again! After weeks apart, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited on Sunday, Oct. 31 for a party at a private residence in Malibu, Calif. The Good Will Hunting actor, 49, was photographed entering the gated community solo in a white Escalade, before he was spotted driving out of the residence hours later in a Mercedes with J.Lo, 52, in the passengers seat. The two also took their kids trick or treating earlier in the day.

