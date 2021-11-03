CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investing Made Easy With Micro Investing!

thekatynews.com
 7 days ago

Everyone wants to make money and you are one of those who love to make money....

thekatynews.com

investing.com

Aussie crypto micro investment app Bamboo raises $3M, eyes US market

Blake Cassidy, CEO of Australian micro-investment app Bamboo, has claimed that the Australian Securities Exchange’s (ASX) bias against listing crypto companies is causing an Aussie brain drain leading firms to seek out a US listing. Cassidy’s comments come in the same week the company announced a $3 million ($4M AUD)...
MARKETS
Tech Times

The Advantages of Investing in SEO

The rise and ongoing advancement and enhancement of the digital marketing space is something that is empowering forward a boulder and better way for businesses of all natures, shapes common sizes around the globe to approach advertising and marketing. We have never seen so much attention to detail and overall emphasis surrounding how businesses are able to embrace marketing and as a result it is really bringing forward the most exciting era in the marketing space yet. It is something that is being emboldened and empowered by rapid digitalisation and technological implementation. And further, it is very much something that as long as interest investment continues to meet necessity and opportunity, it will be an ongoing trend well into the coming years and beyond.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Investing in Eco-Friendly Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency's high carbon footprint hit the headlines recently after Elon Musk's Tesla suspended Bitcoin (BTC) purchases. Musk was concerned about the amount of energy involved in mining the popular digital currency. Both Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) consume as much energy as medium-sized countries each year because of the way...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investing
etftrends.com

Intelligent Investing for Young Adults

Although I may lack the life experience of many of the presumed readers of this blog, I hope I can offer some fresh perspective and advice for people in their early stages of their career. As a member of the younger range of the “Millennial” age group, I find humor in the numerous articles trying to group together the financial motivations and lifestyles of tens of millions of people with an age gap as wide as 15 years that are labeled “Millennials”. I hope to avoid any easy characterizations and try to provide some proven advice that can be relevant to a wide array of people. This article may be more useful for people early in their career (or in school and preparing for a career), but people with decades of experience of being invested in the markets can also help share their lessons with younger generations.
ECONOMY
digg.com

How One Man Secretly Made A Fortune Investing In Tesla

Leo KoGuan has gone under the radar in becoming the third-largest individual shareholder in Tesla. Bloomberg's Anders Melin and Dana Hull took a deep dive into the fortune amassed by Leo KoGuan — a guy who bet everything on Tesla and won big. In his first ever interview granted to journalists, KoGuan exuded "a calm, scholarly demeanor."
STOCKS
larchmontloop.com

Great Investment

Bring your contractors, vision and creativity to 5 SENATE PLACE!!! A wonderful investment or homeowner opportunity. Located on a quaint cul-de-sac street a stone’s throw away from Murray Ave Elementary School. Easy access to Hommocks Middle School, Mamaroneck High School, Larchmont Train Station, Village and Parks. Photos show home in mid renovation project. Den, Dining Area and Basement Playroom are to the studs. The kitchen is operable and there are areas in walls and ceiling where the new pex pipes were recently installed for the b… MORE.
LARCHMONT, NY
crossroadstoday.com

Stock Market Crash: 3 Easy Ways to Make Sure Your Investments Survive

It’s no secret that the stock market is prone to volatility, and it can be intimidating to invest when a market downturn could be just around the corner. While some investors believe a market crash may be looming, nobody knows for certain when or if a downturn will occur. The stock market can be unpredictable, and determining exactly when stock prices will fall is nearly impossible.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Investing in Jewelry Stocks

Diamonds may be forever, but jewelry stocks are cyclical, even though precious metals and gems have been a store of value for thousands of years. While most investors probably own some jewelry or have purchased some for a loved one, jewelry stocks are not a closely followed sector. However, jewelry sector stocks offer some of the same benefits as luxury stocks, especially if they have strong brand names. Tiffany's acquisition by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (OTC:LVMUY) makes perfect sense in that regard. Like the luxury sector, jewelry stocks are vulnerable to the same cycles as consumer discretionary stocks; people tend to buy more and spend more on jewelry during good times than bad.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $500 This Week

Some investors are worried about another market crash. If you have the cash to work with, the best thing to do right now is to keep investing it in high-quality companies. Both of these stocks have strong competitive advantages and exceptional businesses that are driving strong growth despite the ongoing pandemic.
STOCKS
investing.com

NFTs: The Next Generation of Investments

Recently, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) minting and purchasing have become popular. Reports say that currently, many NFTs are sold in auctions in NFT marketplaces. Memento, one of the rising NFT platforms, also shows a promising future ahead of it. With the explosive growth of cryptocurrency, enthusiasts have continually looked for new...
MARKETS
thekatynews.com

Titanium Plate Market on the Rise Post Pandemic Even Amid Global Shortages

Like many other industries, the titanium market took a significant hit during the global covid-19 pandemic. One reason for the slowdown is that the titanium plate is a key component for building things like planes, which spent a considerable amount of time grounded during the pandemic. Titanium plates are a massive resource in the surgical industry. Everything from spinal surgeries to bone repairs uses titanium. Those surgeries have also been delayed so that the hospitals […]
INDUSTRY
thekatynews.com

How You Can Plan the Perfect Corporate Family Day for Your Employees: Your Best Guide

There may be many ways to let your employees know that you care about their welfare and appreciate all that they do for your company, but one of the most popular (by far) is giving them a day of fun with a corporate family event. Many businesses now realize the importance of including their staff’s families to celebrate their hard work and efforts. If you plan a corporate family day, your staff is bound to […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tech Times

Co-Investments Made by Hauser Private Equity Spur Growth for Career-Focused Higher Education Companies

There has been much talk lately about the state of the labor market in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but even before 2020 analysts had been forecasting dramatic shifts. According to a report released by the McKinsey Global Institute, in 2019 almost 40 percent of U.S. jobs were in occupations that were likely to shrink by 2030, and COVID-19 only served to further accelerate these trends.
EDUCATION
FXStreet.com

Investing Squid pro quo

Last Tuesday SQUID – a cryptocurrency based on the Netflix series Squid Game – launched with a price of $0.01. Over the course of a few days, it rose many thousands of percent to more than $2,860 by yesterday morning. Specifically, in under one week, it rose more than 230,000% to $2,861.80 as of Monday morning.
STOCKS
