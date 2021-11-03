Investing Made Easy With Micro Investing!

Diamonds may be forever, but jewelry stocks are cyclical, even though precious metals and gems have been a store of value for thousands of years. While most investors probably own some jewelry or have purchased some for a loved one, jewelry stocks are not a closely followed sector. However, jewelry sector stocks offer some of the same benefits as luxury stocks, especially if they have strong brand names. Tiffany's acquisition by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (OTC:LVMUY) makes perfect sense in that regard. Like the luxury sector, jewelry stocks are vulnerable to the same cycles as consumer discretionary stocks; people tend to buy more and spend more on jewelry during good times than bad.
