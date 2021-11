Using graphene, Penn state researchers are able to monitor glucose levels through sweat. This makes for a low-cost, non invasive, wearable solution. More from Hackster.io:. Typically, glucose levels are monitored via blood samples, which requires the use of needles every time the procedure is done. Noninvasive glucose monitoring devices are not currently available in the US, so users are forced to use blood samples to measure sugar levels; however, those days could be over with a breakthrough from researchers at Penn State. In a recently published paper, the team outlines how they developed a noninvasive, wearable sensor that can monitor glucose levels in the user’s sweat.

