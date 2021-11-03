CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZ Adventures Outdoors: White Sands

By Guest Author
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled in the Tularosa valley in central New Mexico is the largest gypsum dunefield in the world! White Sands National Park includes 275 square miles of gypsum granules piled up in wind-blown dunes. While gypsum is plentiful, gypsum fields like White Sands are rare. To imagine bright white gypsum deposits 30...

