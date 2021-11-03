CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another source points to potential Donkey Kong movie with Seth Rogen

videogameschronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Studios’ animation studio Illumination could be planning a standalone Donkey Kong movie as its next Nintendo feature, it’s been claimed. That’s according to sources cited by Giant Freakin Robot, a movie news site with some track record of exclusive reporting. The site claims that the Donkey Kong project...

www.videogameschronicle.com

Comments / 1

GeekTyrant

Illumination Is Developing a DONKEY KONG Film With Seth Rogen

Illumination has announced that they are developing a Donkey Kong stand-alone film with Seth Rogen in the role. The news comes in the wake of Nintendo’s Super Mario movie announcement, which sees a star-studded cast that includes Rogen as Donkey Kong. The report comes from Giant Freakin Robot (via CB),...
hypebeast.com

Seth Rogen Reportedly Starring in Standalone 'Donkey Kong' Film

Just a month after Nintendo announced its Super Mario Bros. animated film with Illumination and Universal Pictures, reports have now surfaced suggesting that a standalone Donkey Kong film is also on its way, with Seth Rogen tied to the project. According to a report from Giant Freakin Robot, inside sources...
Destructoid

Donkey Kong movie rumored to be the next Illumination film after Mario

Seth Rogen is our new Donkey Kong, which means King K. Rool has to be…. Are we ready for a Nintendo cinematic universe? Illumination and Nintendo’s animated Mario movie for December 2022 might be the start of something grander. According to sources at entertainment site Giant Freakin Robot, there’s also going to be a Donkey Kong movie — and yes, Seth Rogen will reprise his role. (We live in quite the timeline.)
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Shigeru Miyamoto
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Chris Pratt
kiss951.com

A ‘Donkey Kong’ Movie Is Reportedly In The Works

If you grew up playing Donkey Kong, and loving the character, you’ll be pumped to hear this news; apparently there is a Donkey Kong movie in the works. Seth Rogan is reportedly staring in the movie, and will voice the iconic character, but the movie is still being developed. If...
Comments / 0

