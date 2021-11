KISS rocker Paul Stanley revealed this week that his father, William Eisen, had died at the age of 101. On Sunday (Nov. 7), the KISS guitarist and co-lead vocalist shared a recent photo of him and his dad that included a touching message announcing the death. The 69-year-old KISS member acknowledged Eisen's advanced age and fondly recalled his father's life.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO