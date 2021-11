Green Oak Township has received a top-notch audit. A report was delivered at a recent board meeting by John Pfeffer with the Pfeffer, Hanniford and Palka firm. The township was again given an unmodified opinion – the highest an independent auditor can issue - which was said to be important for bonding and state shared revenues. Pfeffer noted that coming out of the pandemic; both current and former township staff were very helpful in the process. He noted the retirement of a key person and said they were able to enlist previous accountants to help get things caught up and done and everything is in great order.

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO