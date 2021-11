Per usual tradition, students in all levels of French classes at Oak Park High School geared up for the annual Colcoa French Film Festival. Normally, French teacher Maryannick Bovard and her integrated classes make a day out of the festival, and take a field trip to the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles in order to attend. The event is normally coordinated by Oak Park’s French Club. However this year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event switched to both in-person and virtual platforms, taking place for students on Nov. 1, in order to accommodate attendees.

