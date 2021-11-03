“The time will come when I cut that ugly Czech flag sh*t off his head,” Aleksandar Rakic slams Jiri Prochazka for ducking number 1 contender fight

Kamaru Usman is on a record-making run in the UFC, as the UFC Welterweight Champion, with the longest active win streak, four title defences and a complete runover over his division at least once. At this point where many call him the best pound for pound fighter of this era, Usman may be mistaken as the invincible. However, just like every great champion, Usman too had to face a loss in his career.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO