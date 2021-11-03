CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

“The time will come when I cut that ugly Czech flag sh*t off his head,” Aleksandar Rakic slams Jiri Prochazka for ducking number 1 contender fight

By Tanya Goyal
firstsportz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC Light Heavyweight division witnessed a major shake of things at UFC 267. The number one ranked Light Heavyweight fighter, Glover Teixeira defeated the former champion, Jan Blachowicz, and captured the throne of the UFC Light Heavyweight division. The number second-ranked Light Heavyweight fighter, Jiri Prochazka was serving as the...

firstsportz.com

