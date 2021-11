James Blake recently released a new music video for his song “Famous Last Words” off of his recently released album Friends That Break Your Heart. In the music video, James Blake stars as an injured hospital patient who is leaving the hospital. He is battered and hobbling, but he is still moving on regardless. We get to a point where James Blake is stopped in the middle of the road, and we have a flash back to an argument with a man at this same point in the road. We then cut to a scene of James Blake smashing a house with pictures of the man in it, and finally the video wraps up with James Blake runnning into the ocean and then sitting down on a picturesque beach.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO