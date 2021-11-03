CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Underground tests dig into how heat affects salt-bed repository behavior

EurekAlert
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Scientists from Sandia, Los Alamos and Lawrence Berkeley national laboratories have just begun the third phase of a years-long experiment to understand how salt and very salty water behave near hot nuclear waste containers in a salt-bed repository. Salt’s unique physical properties can be used to...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

The Moon's top layer alone has enough oxygen to sustain 8 billion people for 100,000 years

Alongside advances in space exploration, we’ve recently seen much time and money invested into technologies that could allow effective space resource utilisation. And at the forefront of these efforts has been a laser-sharp focus on finding the best way to produce oxygen on the Moon. In October, the Australian Space Agency and NASA signed a deal to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon under the Artemis program, with a goal to collect lunar rocks that could ultimately provide breathable oxygen on the Moon. Although the Moon does have an atmosphere, it’s very thin and composed mostly of hydrogen, neon and...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Incoming as Experts Detected Sunspot Bigger Than the Earth

Just after breach in the Sun's stratosphere released a flood of energetic ions approaching Earth, analysts from Space Weather announced a geomagnetic severe thunderstorm on Monday and Tuesday. Solar storms, which originate 93 million miles light years from earth, provide both astonishing and possibly hazardous impacts here on Planet and...
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

Fate of sinking tectonic plates is revealed

Our world’s surface is a jumble of jostling tectonic plates, with new ones emerging as others are pulled under. The ongoing cycle keeps our continents in motion and drives life on Earth. But what happens when a plate disappears into the planet’s interior?. The question has long puzzled scientists because...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Nuclear Deterrence#Nuclear Waste#Sandia#Wipp
EurekAlert

New scalable method resolves materials joining in solid-state batteries

Scientists at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a scalable, low-cost method to improve the joining of materials in solid-state batteries, resolving one of the big challenges in the commercial development of safe, long-lived energy storage systems. Solid-state batteries incorporate a safer, fast-charging architecture featuring a...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Humans guilty of breaking an oceanic law of nature

A new international study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) has examined the distribution of biomass across all life in the oceans, from bacteria to whales. Their quantification of human impact reveals a fundamental alteration to one of life’s largest scale patterns.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Alaska student’s research upends understanding of upper atmospheric wind

Space physicist Mark Conde had been seeing something curious in his atmospheric research data since the 1990s. But it was not until three years ago that he realized this odd behavior of upper-level wind was a real phenomenon and not a problem with instrumentation. So he turned it over to...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Feeling the heat: Fusion reactors used to test spacecraft heat shields

Spacecraft have long used heat shields for protection during entry into planetary atmospheres. Future missions to the outer solar system will need more sophisticated materials than currently exist. The extreme heating conditions needed to study new shield materials are, however, very difficult to achieve experimentally on Earth. Scientists working at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility at General Atomics (GA) recently developed an innovative approach that uses the conditions inside a fusion reactor for testing heat shield materials.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
corvallisadvocate.com

Well Testing Available for Oregon Homes Affected by Wildfires

Those whose property was impacted by the 2020 Oregon wildfires may now be eligible for free private well testing, under a new program run by the Oregon Health Authority. There are an estimated 2,000 households affected by the 2020 wildfires. Wildfires can lead to domestic well damage, potentially leading to contaminated drinking water.
OREGON STATE
agdaily.com

How the microbiome is affecting agriculture

What the heck is a microbiome? That’s what I said when I read the word the first time. A microbiome is like a small community of bacteria that work together for a common goal. Much like how the combine operator, the combine, the trucks, the people unloading the corn, the dryer, and other key players in harvesting shelled corn work together to get the corn from the field to storage, the bacteria in a microbiome work together to achieve their goal.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Experts Mapping Out the Ocean Floor Unearthed Historic and Shocking Discovery

Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently discovered a historic find while scanning the ocean floor: a World War II-era oil ship. The SS Bloody Marsh is the name of the lost oil ship. Its construction was finished in 1943, and it met its demise the following year when it was hit by a torpedo fired by a German U-boat. During the war, it was constructed as part of an attempt to move more oil ships into the Atlantic and toward Europe.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

The global ocean out of balance

Surprising as it sounds, all life forms in the ocean, from small krill to large tuna, seem to obey a simple mathematical law that links an organism’s abundance to its body size. For example, although small krill are individually only one billionth of the weight of a large tuna, they also tend to be a billion times more numerous throughout the oceans. The idea, known as the Sheldon size spectrum theory, was first advanced in the 1970s, but has never been tested for a wide range of marine species and on a global scale until now. An international research team, including researchers from McGill, found that not only does the theory appear to have once held true, but that this natural balance has now been drastically altered by widespread industrial fishing.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Study finds a striking difference between neurons of humans and other mammals

CAMBRIDGE, MA -- Neurons communicate with each other via electrical impulses, which are produced by ion channels that control the flow of ions such as potassium and sodium. In a surprising new finding, MIT neuroscientists have shown that human neurons have a much smaller number of these channels than expected, compared to the neurons of other mammals.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan expands testing of salt water to clear winter highways

Parts of Michigan have already seen snow. The Michigan Department of Transportation is gearing up for more. One thing the agency will be doing is using a 23% saline solution, salt water instead of rock salt, on more roads. Last year, a pilot project in Montcalm County went well. “We...
MICHIGAN STATE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
christcenteredgamer.com

How to Minimize Indoor Heat Losses?

Every year the change in global climate causes extreme winters and extended snowfalls throughout the winter season. To cope with the severe winter climate, people living in colder parts of the world invest in upgrading their heating and ventilation systems and installing radiant flooring materials. The upgradation of heating devices and materials costs you a fortune and makes you ponder how to reduce your gas bills. Over the years, people have paid thousands of pounds in energy contracts and gas bills. However, it’s time to switch to renewable and greener energy production methods that are relatively cheap and doesn’t harm our environment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
National Science Foundation (press release)

Increases in extreme humid-heat disproportionately affect populated regions

The world is not only getting hotter but also more humid. The world is not only getting hotter but also more humid. New research by Washington State University scientists shows that people living in areas where humid-heat extremes are already a significant hazard are bearing the brunt of the impact. 
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

Pacific Ocean rockfish genomes reveal genetic drivers of extreme life span

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Genomes assembled from Pacific Ocean rockfishes – some species of which are among the longest-living vertebrates known – reveal new insights into the genetic determinants of aging. “Humans live longer than most vertebrates, but long-lived rockfish can offer humans strategies for improvement,” write J. Yuyang Lu and colleagues in a related Perspective. “Genetic adaptations found in rockfish illustrate that strategies that improve DNA repair and control inflammation may extend life span and health span.” Although vertebrate species have evolved an astounding diversity of lifespans, from a 5-week life cycle to a 400-year lifespan, most share several distinct hallmarks of aging that are also directly linked to human health and disease, including immunosenescence, inflammation and stem cell exhaustion. According to Sree Rohit Raj Kolora and colleagues, understanding the genetic basis of lifespan variation across vertebrates can provide important insights into human health and activity in old age. Rockfishes of the Pacific Ocean exhibit considerable variation in lifespan, ranging from 11 years to as many as 200. This diversity among closely related species provides a unique opportunity to study the genetic origin and evolution of extreme lifespan adaptations. To identify the genetic drivers of longevity in these creatures, Kolora et al. sequenced and performed a genomic analysis of 88 different long- and short-lived rockfish species. From this analysis, the authors identified repeated signatures of positive selection in DNA repair pathways in long-lived taxa and 137 longevity-associated genes that affect life span both directly, through influencing insulin signaling and other pathways, as well as indirectly, by affecting size and environmental adaptations. The findings illustrate the genetic innovations that underlie the diversity of life histories among rockfishes. Kolora et al. also revealed an expansion of the immunosuppressive butyrophillin gene family in long-lived rockfish, suggesting that these species have more control over inflammaging, or the increased systemic inflammation with age, which may play an important role in modulating life span.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy