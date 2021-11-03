CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Social isolation impacts brain function in significant, sometimes permanent ways

EurekAlert
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Social isolation rewires the brain in myriad ways, potentially leading to anxiety, depression, addiction, and other behavioral changes. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2021, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world’s largest source of emerging news about brain science and health....

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Abnormal brain changes found to develop over time with bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder (BD) is a debilitating psychiatric disorder characterized by fluctuating periods of depression and mania. Researchers have long suspected that BD may be accompanied by abnormal structural and functional changes in the brain. Small cross-sectional brain imaging studies of people with BD have shown hints at those changes, but the ability to interpret data collected at a single timepoint is limited. Now, a multi-center longitudinal study shows aberrant changes over time in the brains of people with BD. Some changes were specifically associated with more episodes of mania.
MENTAL HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Sleeping Longer Than 6.5 Hours a Night Associated With Cognitive Decline

Summary: Older adults who sleep less than 4.5 hours, or more than 6.5 hours per night and who experience sleep disruptions are at greater risk of cognitive decline, researchers report. Source: The Conversation. A good night’s sleep is important for many reasons. It helps our body repair itself and function...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Neuroscience News

Boosting Human Mental Function With Brain Stimulation

Summary: A new method that merged artificial intelligence with electrical brain stimulation improved brain functions related to self-control and mental flexibility. In a pilot human study, researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital show it is possible to improve specific human brain functions related to self-control and mental flexibility by merging artificial intelligence with targeted electrical brain stimulation.
MENTAL HEALTH
insideedition.com

Doctors Warn That Social Media Could Be Causing ‘Functional Tic Disorder’

Functional Tic Disorder — It's a condition neurologists say could be influenced by videos on social media, some of which are about tics and Tourette syndrome. "There's been an influx, a huge influx, over the past year," Dr. David Isaacs, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Neurology assistant professor and Division of Pediatric Neurology Pediatrics assistant professor, said.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Mindfulness Tunes Function in 4 Key ADHD Brain Circuits

It is the brain's job to filter and make sense of the firehose of stimuli, internal and external, from which we drink every moment. ADHD is common, affecting nearly 10% of children and over 10 million adults. Mindfulness-based approaches in clinical studies and practice have utility in alleviating ADHD symptoms...
MENTAL HEALTH
earth.com

Social isolation damages our brains

Recent neuroscientific research has found that social isolation can impact brain function in significant, and sometimes permanent ways. In a series of presentations given at Neuroscience 2021, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world’s largest conference on the brain sciences, several scientists argued that social isolation rewires the brain in complex ways, potentially leading to anxiety, depression, addiction, and other behavioral changes.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Social Isolation#Social Behavior#Brain Regions#Temple University#University Of Puerto Rico
duke.edu

Functional dissection of reproductive-to-brain circuits for social and affective states

Sex biases are common among behavioral conditions that disrupt social and affective functioning, including mood disorders and autism spectrum disorders (ASD). Female-specific Reproductive Mood Disorders occur in ~18% of women during periods of reproductive transitions (premenstrual, postpartum, and menopause transition). While studies have begun to characterize relevant sex differences in isolated brain regions, few to none have identified the larger circuits involved, including peripheral-to-brain circuits. In 2018, the Bohórquez Lab at Duke discovered a gut-to-brain neural circuit that mediates sensory transduction. Although other peripheral endocrine organs, such as reproductive organs, may have similar functional connections to the brain, the circuits remain undefined. While no studies have performed a thorough investigation of reproductive-brain pathways using contemporary circuit methodology, multiple supportive lines of evidence provide the suggestive framework for this putative circuit. Here, we used a neuroanatomical approach to examine the neural connectivity from the female mouse reproductive tract to the brain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

Obesity Risk Associated with Brain Change Function

Obesity risk factors of family background are associated with changes in the brain function, according to a study (“Obesity risk is associated with altered cerebral glucose metabolism and decreased μ-opioid and CB1 receptor availability”) published the International Journal of Obesity in conducted at the Finnish Turku PET Center. The results...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Social isolation linked to higher markers of inflammation in older adults

In a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, older US adults who experienced social isolation had higher blood levels of interleukin-6 and C-reactive protein, two markers of inflammation that can have long-term negative consequences for the health of individuals as they age. The study included a...
HEALTH
Worthington Daily Globe

Health Fusion: How social isolation increases risk of disease and death

The COVID-19 shutdown prompted researchers to look at what social isolation does to the human mind and body. And information confirming that it's bad for people seems ever-expanding. Experts from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found that older US adults who experienced social isolation had higher blood levels of two...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
psychologytoday.com

An Unexpected Way to Strengthen Your Aging Brain

If you are over 40 and reading this post, you are beginning to experience – however subtly – the symptoms of cognitive decline. What’s surprising about that sentence, perhaps, is how soon in life the decline begins. Don’t be too alarmed: Researchers are busy looking for cures in the form of magic pills that will roll back the inexorable deterioration of those pesky cells of which we’re all made. In the meantime, we all know that exercise, the Mediterranean diet, and crossword puzzles will help stave off or slow down the age-related decline.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

How the Social Brain Thinks Two Steps Ahead

Humans are able to think a few steps ahead in non-social situations, such as navigating a new hiking trail or planning a vacation. A Mount Sinai study now shows that we may also do this when interacting with other people. In an effort to understand how a sense of control...
MENTAL HEALTH
spectrumnews.org

Auto-antibodies shape brain development in myriad ways

Prenatal exposure to maternal antibodies may contribute to autism in various ways depending on the antibodies involved, new unpublished studies suggest. Two teams of researchers presented the findings virtually at the 2021 Society for Neuroscience annual meeting. (Links to abstracts may work only for registered conference attendees.) A pregnant woman’s...
SCIENCE
bcm.edu

Image of the Month: Visualization of an easier, more effective way to study gene function

Baylor College of Medicine researchers, Dr. Koen Venken, Dr. Herman Dierick, Dr. Nick Matinyan (now at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine) and colleagues have turned the study of the function of genes and mutations into an easier, faster and more efficient screening process. They developed a system of drug-based markers for the selection or counter selection of genes that is estimated to be at least 10 times faster than the traditional approach.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy