Social isolation impacts brain function in significant, sometimes permanent ways

Sex biases are common among behavioral conditions that disrupt social and affective functioning, including mood disorders and autism spectrum disorders (ASD). Female-specific Reproductive Mood Disorders occur in ~18% of women during periods of reproductive transitions (premenstrual, postpartum, and menopause transition). While studies have begun to characterize relevant sex differences in isolated brain regions, few to none have identified the larger circuits involved, including peripheral-to-brain circuits. In 2018, the Bohórquez Lab at Duke discovered a gut-to-brain neural circuit that mediates sensory transduction. Although other peripheral endocrine organs, such as reproductive organs, may have similar functional connections to the brain, the circuits remain undefined. While no studies have performed a thorough investigation of reproductive-brain pathways using contemporary circuit methodology, multiple supportive lines of evidence provide the suggestive framework for this putative circuit. Here, we used a neuroanatomical approach to examine the neural connectivity from the female mouse reproductive tract to the brain.

