Thin-film, high-frequency antenna array offers new flexibility for wireless communications

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrinceton researchers have taken a step toward developing a type of antenna array that could coat an airplane’s wings, function as a skin patch transmitting signals to medical implants, or cover a room as wallpaper that communicates with internet of things (IoT) devices. The technology, which could enable many...

Wireless communication devices without batteries? Research and sustainability, united through light

A team of researchers, led by Domenico Giustiniano, Research Associate Professor at IMDEA Networks Institute, Madrid, has presented important advances in the creation of sustainable wireless communication systems. This represents a new step towards making battery-free devices a reality, through the convergence of two emerging technologies: LiFi and radio frequency (RF) backscatter. Potential applications include smart homes, smart cities, and smart agriculture.
Harxon offers two new GNSS antennas for intelligent vehicles

Harxon is offering two new GNSS antennas for intelligent connected vehicles (ICV). ICVs are equipped with advanced sensors, controllers, actuators and other devices. They are enabled for intelligent information exchanges between the vehicle and everything (car, road, people, cloud), technology known as V2X. The ICV antennas connect autos with GNSS,...
Researchers demonstrate graphene-based nanoelectromechanical periodic array with tunable frequency

Phononic crystals (PnCs) are artificial structural composites with periodic modulation of elastic parameters, and they are capable of regulating the propagation of sound waves. Devices with different geometric parameters have been made to regulate phonon band structure. However, how to achieve field adjustment of band structure remains a challenge. In...
Established thin film processing for 18%-efficient perovskite mini-modules

As laboratory work on perovskite solar cells continues to demonstrate impressive results, scientists are switching the focus to achieving those same results with techniques that can be applied in large-scale manufacturing. Most of the highest-performing perovskite solar cells produced by researchers to date have been fabricated using spin coating, which...
On the design and performance analysis of wristband MIMO/diversity antenna for smart wearable communication applications

The design of a silicone rubber-based wristband wearable antenna exploiting pattern diversity is presented in this paper. The wristband diversity antenna consists of four identical antenna elements with an inter-element spacing of 0.68Î»0, where Î»0 is the lower cut-off wavelength. A modified trapezoidal-shaped radiator with a rectangular ground structure is used to achieve ultra-wide bandwidth. The proposed multiple-input-multiple-output (MIMO)/diversity antenna covers a frequency range of 2.75"“12Â GHz. The antenna element offers a radiation efficiency of 89.3% and a gain of 3.41Â dBi. The size of the wristband diversity antenna is 1.1Î»0"‰Ã—"‰18.4Î»0"‰Ã—"‰0.18Î»0. The diversity performance characteristics of the prototype antenna are examined, with the envelope correlation coefficient (ECC)"‰<"‰0.18, apparent diversity gain (ADG)"‰>"‰9.5, effective diversity gain (EDG)"‰>"‰9.5, mean effective gain (MEG)"‰<"‰1Â dB, total active reflection coefficient (TARC)"‰<"‰âˆ’Â 10Â dB, and channel capacity loss (CCL)"‰<"‰0.1Â bits/s/Hz over the entire operating band. The specific absorption rate (SAR) of the proposed wristband antenna is analyzed to determine its radiation exposure on the human body, and the results show that the values are less than 0.02Â W/kg.
RFSOI: A Solid Technology Foundation for Building Smaller, Cooler, and Lower Cost mmWave 5G Phased Array Antennas

Phased array antennas have proven their value for mmWave 5G radios. The improved beam reach and data throughput offered by a focused beam combines with the spatial multiplexing possibilities offered by directional beam steering to make array antennas essential at these frequencies. Driving these arrays of antennas with each antenna’s signal having a unique amplitude and phase setting requires significant circuit complexity. Distributing analog beamforming ICs, placing them in an array within the footprint of the array of antenna elements, has proven to be highly manufacturable, low in RF signal losses, and overall cost effective.
High-frequency SMA adapter improves VSWR performance

Amphenol RF has expanded its robust adapter portfolio with a high-performance right-angle SMA adapter. This adapter is intended to provide improved VSWR over a right-angle soldered design with a similar footprint without utilising an expensive swept body style. The right-angle SMA adapter is excellent for SATCOM, radar and test and measurement applications.
New scalable method resolves materials joining in solid-state batteries

Scientists at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a scalable, low-cost method to improve the joining of materials in solid-state batteries, resolving one of the big challenges in the commercial development of safe, long-lived energy storage systems. Solid-state batteries incorporate a safer, fast-charging architecture featuring a...
Isola to Showcase High Frequency Laminate and Prepeg Materials at Productronica 2021

Isola Group, a global innovator in materials for printed-circuit boards (PCBs), will be showing a wide range of its wares at the upcoming Productronica 2021 exhibition. Scheduled for November 16-19, 2021, at the Messe München (Munich, Germany), Productronica is one of the world’s leading trade fairs for electronics and already offers more than 860 exhibitors for the 2021 event, which is co-located with SEMICON Europa. Isola, located at Productronica 2021 booth B3.226, will be represented by its European division, Isola GmbH.
University at Buffalo and partners study high-temperature flexible hybrid electronics

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A University at Buffalo-led research team will study how to make a new generation of high-temperature sensor electronics that bend and conform to different shapes. The work – a collaboration with Binghamton University, Buffalo-based contract manufacturer Tapecon, Inc. and Corning Incorporated – is made possible by a...
MTI Wireless Edge Introduces 3 ft. Parabolic Antenna from 4.9 to 6.5 GHz

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. has added a new 4.9 – 6.5 GHz, 3 ft. parabolic antenna to their family of commercial antennas. This unique antenna provides excellent performance and reliability and offers many further advantages over competing products:. Uniquely, this is the only 3 ft. antenna covering the full worldwide,...
Deep-learning in protein-protein interactions identifies complexes that will advance our understanding of cellular processes

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Using a combination of RoseTTAFold and AlphaFold to screen millions of pairs of yeast proteins, researchers identified over 1,500 pairs likely to interact. These complexes, which had as many as 5 subunits, play roles in almost all key processes in eukaryotic cells and provide broad insights into biological function. “…our results herald a new era of structural biology in which computation plays a fundamental role in both interaction discovery and structure determination,” write the authors. Protein-protein interactions play critical roles in biology, but the structures of many eukaryotic protein complexes are unknown, and there are likely many interactions not yet identified. Recent deep-learning-based advances in protein structure prediction, including those highlighted in a 2021 study in Science that presented the tool RoseTTAFold, have the potential to increase the power of approaches for identifying pairs of interacting proteins. Ian Humphreys and colleagues took advantage of such recent advances. They combined RoseTTAFold and DeepMind’s AlphaFold to screen through 8.3 million pairs of yeast proteins, identifying 1,505 likely to interact. They built structure models for 106 previously unidentified assemblies and for 806 that have not been structurally characterized. “Our approach extends the range of large scale deep learning based structure modeling from monomeric proteins to protein assemblies,” the authors say. “…following up on the many new complexes presented here should advance understanding of a wide range of eukaryotic cellular processes and provide new targets for therapeutic intervention.”
AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
Scientists Find Unexpected Ancestor in the Human Genome Thanks to AI

Judging by the evidence science has today, the modern Homo sapiens evolved about 300,000 years ago. The human race has been through a lot of changes over history, and scientists learn more about the process even today. According to ScienceAlert.com, scientists used AI (Artificial Intelligence) to find an unknown human...
Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
“Something Unexpected Going On” –Astronomers Tune In to Fast Radio Bursts Cosmic Frequency

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are one of the great mysteries of the cosmos. They are brief, bright flashes of radio waves that last a few milliseconds. Although thousands occur over the entire sky every day – only a couple dozen have ever been seen. Their origins remain a mystery, but among the possibilities are cataclysmic events such as the evaporation of black holes and collisions between neutron stars.
There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
