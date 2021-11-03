Where the wild bears are

Happy Scorpio season! Scorpio is an often misunderstood sign, and its surface association with sex, death, and secrets can lead to the accusation that Scorpio is “too intense.” What to some may seem obsessive or overly controlling can also be read at a higher vibration as being determined and self-reliant. Scorpio understands the gravity of life and death, of creation and destruction. As the sun and Mercury transit this moody, brilliant energy until the 21st, we are being invited to examine our closest relationships and our personal shadows in order to clear out the parts of us that might act venomously when we feel wounded or scared. When we do this we can embrace the positive aspects of this loyal and protective energy and experience deep love, affection, and sensuality. After what was QUITE the Mercury retrograde we are experiencing a great deal of forward planetary movement, indicating swift changes both internally and externally. The new moon in Scorpio on the 4th will ask us to take an honest look at our goals and foundations, release fear, and embrace both passion and compassion.

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO