CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Where the wild bears are

EurekAlert
 9 days ago

German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) Halle-Jena-Leipzig. Large land animals have a significant impact on the ecology and biodiversity of the areas they inhabit and traverse. If, for example, the routes and stopping places of cattle, horses, sheep, and also those of wolves or bears overlap with those of people,...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bears#Aarhus University#Biodiversity#Halle Jena Leipzig Large#Marsican#The University Of Oxford
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth spotted after 20-year hunt

A terrifying blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt. Tour guide Sean Blocksidge extraordinarily discovered six of the lampreys– dubbed “living dinosaurs”– at once, after two decades of searching. The strange jawless creatures evolved millions of years ago and have scaleless, elongated...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox News

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Extremely rare, bright-yellow catfish caught in the Netherlands

Like an enormous, writhing banana with gills, a bright-yellow catfish flopped out of the water and into Martin Glatz's boat. Glatz, a professional angler out on a lake in the Netherlands with his twin brother Oliver, had caught many catfish in his life — but none like this. Glatz panicked at first.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

We May Finally Understand Why These Gargantuan Mollusks Got So Huge

During the late Cretaceous, around 80 million years ago, monsters roamed the Earth. Not just the tyrannosaurs and titanosaurs. Even smaller animals could be super-sized. It was during this time that the size of a type of marine mollusk peaked, with the largest species of ammonite reaching sizes up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) across. No other ammonite ever reached such a prodigious size – and, as with all outliers, scientists have been keen to understand exactly why. Now, after studying the fossilized remains of 154 ammonites across a range of sizes, an international team led by paleontologist Christina Ifrim of Heidelberg University...
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Scientists Once Searched For Evidence Of The Legendary "Brown Note"

If you've ever watched South Park, or spent a little too long on the Internet, at some point you've probably heard tell of The Brown Note. You may be surprised to learn that several scientists have actually looked into it, to see if it might be real. For the uninitiated,...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Meet 'Cold Bone': The First Distinct Dinosaur Species Ever Found in Greenland

A pair of 214 million-year-old skulls are thought to belong to the first distinct dinosaur species identified in what is now Greenland, researchers say. Given the name Issi saaneq (or "cold bone" in Greenlandic Inuit), the dino is believed to have been a long-necked, plant-eating sauropodomorph. It's been reconstructed from two skulls discovered back in 1994, which were originally thought to belong to Plateosaurus. After a closer analysis of the skulls – one a juvenile, the other a late-stage juvenile or sub-adult – and a comparison with other more recent fossil findings, researchers have now decided that this is a species all of...
SCIENCE
antigravitymagazine.com

WILD WAVES

Happy Scorpio season! Scorpio is an often misunderstood sign, and its surface association with sex, death, and secrets can lead to the accusation that Scorpio is “too intense.” What to some may seem obsessive or overly controlling can also be read at a higher vibration as being determined and self-reliant. Scorpio understands the gravity of life and death, of creation and destruction. As the sun and Mercury transit this moody, brilliant energy until the 21st, we are being invited to examine our closest relationships and our personal shadows in order to clear out the parts of us that might act venomously when we feel wounded or scared. When we do this we can embrace the positive aspects of this loyal and protective energy and experience deep love, affection, and sensuality. After what was QUITE the Mercury retrograde we are experiencing a great deal of forward planetary movement, indicating swift changes both internally and externally. The new moon in Scorpio on the 4th will ask us to take an honest look at our goals and foundations, release fear, and embrace both passion and compassion.
ASTRONOMY
rspb.org.uk

Wild England: What to see and where to see it this November

Header image: Pink footed geese, Dee Estuary, Cheshire. Credit: Paul Jubb. From the whoosh of wings to the twirls, turns and swoops of birds overhead, waders across the country are putting on a show. Enjoy the delights of magically swirling birds such as lapwings, knots and black-tailed godwits as they dazzle predators (and onlookers!) with their sensational shapes, and cast an eye over a mudflat, estuary, saltmarsh or wet grassland near you for a glimpse of wildfowl too.
ANIMALS
portasouthjetty.com

Back to the wild

A green sea turtle is shown to the crowd gathered on the beach on Saturday, Oct. 30, before it was released into the Gulf of Mexico. The turtle has been nursed back to health at the ARK (Amos Rehabilitation Keep). Jasmine Lopez, an animal rehabilitator at the ARK, carries the turtle to the water at Marker 35. A video of […]
ANIMALS
YubaNet

Bears Seeking Food For Winter: Keep Bears Wild!

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. November 10, 2021 – Fall is officially here, which usually means the Fall Fish Festival in South Lake Tahoe, and very hungry bears in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Bears Prepare for Hibernation. This year, due to extraordinary circumstances involving wildfire, COVID-19, and staffing, the Fall Fish Festival...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
EurekAlert

Humans guilty of breaking an oceanic law of nature

A new international study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) has examined the distribution of biomass across all life in the oceans, from bacteria to whales. Their quantification of human impact reveals a fundamental alteration to one of life’s largest scale patterns.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy