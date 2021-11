Acid found in palm oil can alter the cancer genome, increasing the likelihood that the disease will spread through the body, researchers have found.Palm oil is a common additive, used in everything from chocolate to lipstick and even toothpaste and shampoo.The spread of cancer - metastasis - is the main cause of death in patients with the disease and the vast majority of people with metastatic cancer can only be treated but not cured, researchers say.Fatty acids are the building blocks of fat in our body and the food we eat. Metastasis is promoted by fatty acids in the diet,...

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO