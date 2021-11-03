CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court hears arguments in Second Amendment case

hazard-herald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Jessica Schneider reports the Supreme Court seemed ready...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: A Supreme Court ruling against gun permits would be activist, not originalist

The Supreme Court last week heard a challenge to New York’s permit requirement for carrying a gun in public, a case the gun lobby hopes will further the trend of recent decades toward eviscerating gun restrictions everywhere. But even some conservative scholars are questioning whether that trend is pushing the Second Amendment beyond its original intent in the same way conservatives have long accused liberals of doing on issues like abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too

Faced with the question “does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home?” the majority of the Supreme Court appears to be heading toward the answer “yes.” On Nov. 3, 2012, justices heard oral arguments over New York’s restrictions on the carrying of firearms in public. Supreme Court watchers reported that conservative justices – who make up the bulk of the court – appeared to be of the view that the state’s laws contravene individuals’ right to self-defense outside of their own property. “Why isn’t it good enough to say I live in a violent area, and I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
JustFactsJack

Biden Administration Collects Gun-Owner Data

According to internal Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms documents, the Biden administration has accumulated records of 54 million U.S. gun owners in the last year and is poised to change gun regulations to ensure that information on gun-owning Americans ends up in the federal government's hands.
